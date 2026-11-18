Katie Price has admitted regretting her I’m A Celebrity walkout, while naming Peter Andre as her ideal jungle companion.

The 48-year-old shared the answers during an Instagram Q&A, looking back at her two appearances on the ITV programme.

Katie met Peter on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price chooses Peter Andre as her ideal campmate

When a follower asked who she would wish to be in the jungle with, Katie chose her ex-husband.

She wrote: “Pete because if I didn’t meet him I wouldn’t have 2 beautiful children.”

She also suggested their children, Junior, 21, and Princess, 19, would make good campmates in a future series.

Why Katie regrets her I’m A Celebrity exit

One follower turned to the way her second stint ended, asking: “Do you regret walking [the] second time?”

Katie’s answer was emphatic, but she also explained why she had followed through on her decision to leave.

“YES but because I swore on my kids life if the public voted me again I would walk,” she said.

She continued: “As I was the only one being voted the whole time.”

Katie first took part in 2004, then returned five years later. She told followers she was the only celebrity to have appeared twice on the original show.

Despite her disappointment over that exit, Katie made clear she would still be willing to return to camp.

She said she would go back “in a heartbeat” and called it the “best reality show to do”.

Katie admitted she regrets leaving I’m A Celebrity early (Credit: Splashnews.com)

I’m A Celebrity launch brought another early exit

Katie’s Q&A took place as the new series began on Monday (November 16), with an immediate elimination twist.

AJ Odudu lost a head-to-head trial against Claire Sweeney and was told to leave before reaching camp.

Claire then had to break the news to the other celebrities after securing her own place in the jungle.

The hosts discussed the twist on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked with presenter Sam Thompson.

Dec said: “She was genuinely upset. You can’t help but feel bad when you’re down there because they’ll have been so prepped.”

Ant also said: “To come all this way and have to leave the jungle, it’s a bit much.”

Dec explained that the intention behind the surprise elimination was to “keep them guessing”.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers brand Mariella Frostrup a ‘nightmare’ amid ‘bossy’ behaviour: ‘She’s my first vote to go’

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