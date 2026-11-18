Anne Hathaway has reportedly welcomed her third baby with husband Adam Shulman.

TMZ published photographs of the 44-year-old carrying a newborn in New York on Tuesday (November 17). The baby was tucked into a carrier against her chest during the outing.

Anne announced her third pregnancy in June, sharing an Instagram video revealing her bump. The new arrival joins the couple’s two older sons.

She has yet to share the news of her new arrival on social media.

ED! has reached out to Anne Hathaway’s representatives for comment.

Anne Hathaway has reportedly welcomed her third baby (Credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Anne Hathaway’s surprise at becoming a mum again

Anne and Adam married in 2012. During her pregnancy, she spoke about their surprise at expanding the family.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers in July, Anne joked about the unexpected development.

“We were so shocked it went this way,” she said. “So we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater.”

She also shared her excitement about meeting the newest member of the family.

Anne also said: “I love the channel right now, so it’s just more of that. Oh, cool, a new cast member.”

Anne Hathaway’s pregnancy announcement and red carpet style

Her June announcement video had offered a playful reveal. Dressed in a white cropped top and flowing skirt, Anne moved her arms aside to show her bump.

The clip was set to Barbara Lewis’ Baby, I’m Yours.

Her maternity wardrobe later became a talking point during the press tour for The Odyssey.

While pregnant, Anne continued her work appearances on the red carpet.

Read more: Pregnant Anne Hathaway cruelly trolled over outfit revealing baby bump on red carpet: ‘A stylist fail’

For one appearance, Anne wore a red, long-sleeved peplum jumpsuit by Ashlyn New York backwards by mistake. The outfit had appeared the other way round on the label’s spring/summer 2026 catwalk.

Anne acknowledged the mix-up in a TikTok video posted on July 1.

The actress later explained a maternity styling trick she had heard from other pregnant women. Speaking to Access Hollywood in July, she described choosing a dress with a train for an event. Wearing the train at the front, she explained, creates extra room for a bump.

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook pages @EntertainmentDailyFix and @TheDailyInsiderUS.