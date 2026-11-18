I’m A Celebrity 2026 fans have issued a plea to ITV bosses over the show’s 9pm start time, with some admitting they’re finding it difficult to keep their eyes open.

The hit reality series has only just returned with a new batch of celebrities heading into the jungle. But viewers are already demanding a shake-up to the schedule. And it seems some are so unhappy with the late finish that they’re calling for a petition.

Following Tuesday night’s (November 17) second episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, frustrated fans flocked to social media to suggest an 8pm start instead.

Of course, while it’s 9pm for those tuning in from the UK, Ant and Dec are actually presenting the programme live at 7am in Australia.

I’m A Celebrity fans have demanded a schedule change (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2026 fans demand ITV schedule change

It appears the 9pm start is proving a little too much for some I’m A Celebrity viewers, particularly those who have to get up for work the following morning.

And fans certainly didn’t hold back when sharing their thoughts on X.

“Anyone else struggling to stay awake past 9pm?” one viewer questioned.

Another wasn’t impressed by the prospect of three weeks of late nights, declaring: “I just can’t get into I’m A Celebrity this year. Plus 9pm is too late to start a 90 minute programme. I have work in the morning. Couldn’t be doing that for the next 3 weeks. I’ll be going to work like a zombie. Sort out your schedule ITV.”

Meanwhile, one fan reckoned ITV could take a leaf out of The Traitors’ book. They pointed to its previous 8pm to 9pm broadcast slot.

They suggested: “Can we start a petition to get I’m A Celeb to be moved to 8pm? Traitors got it bang on with an 8-9 slot!!!”

And they weren’t alone in wanting to get a petition going.

Another viewer insisted: “Petition for I’m A Celeb to start at 8pm and finish at 9pm so we can all get to sleep at a decent time.”

Someone else had made a similar plea on Monday, writing: “Petition for I’m A Celebrity to start at 8 for us who value sleep.”

Unfortunately for those desperate for an earlier bedtime, ITV hasn’t revealed any intention of moving I’m A Celebrity from its current slot.

Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows faced an eating trial on Tuesday’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows take on gruesome I’m A Celebrity trial

While some fans were battling to stay awake, there was certainly no shortage of action in the jungle during Tuesday’s instalment.

Former England football star Wayne Rooney joined Love Island favourite Chloe Burrows for the first Bushtucker Trial of the series, named Jungle Food Lab.

The duo were tasked by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly with getting through 10 rather unpleasant dishes in a bid to earn food for their fellow celebrities.

But Wayne seemed surprisingly unfazed by what was put in front of him. In fact, his relaxed approach left Ant wondering whether he’d been practising his eating skills before heading Down Under.

And there was even time for a chat about films, as Chloe tried to take Wayne’s mind off a vomit fruit trifle by asking about his favourites.

Wayne confessed that Titanic never fails to leave him in tears, despite knowing exactly how the film ends.

The celebrities ultimately smashed the challenge. They managed to eat all 10 dishes and collect the full 10 stars. This meant 10 meals for their campmates.

Meanwhile, the new series had already served up a huge twist during Monday’s (November 16) launch.

AJ Odudu appeared to become the first celebrity sent packing after being defeated by Claire Sweeney in a challenge.

But there’s more to that story! Tuesday’s closing teaser revealed AJ hadn’t really been eliminated after all, confirming she will be making a comeback.

When does I’m A Celebrity start tonight?

For anyone hoping ITV might give in to the calls for an earlier start, there’s no change to the schedule just yet.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! remains on screens every night at 9pm. Episodes broadcast on ITV1 and STV, as well as streaming on ITVX.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Joanna Page predicted to ‘clash’ with Leomie Anderson

And if you still haven’t had your jungle fix after the main programme, the companion show I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked airs afterwards on ITV2 and is also available to watch on ITVX.

Do you want I’m A Celebrity to air earlier? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.