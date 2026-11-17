Wayne Rooney sparked sunburn jokes from I’m A Celebrity viewers after appearing red-faced during the opening episode.

While it was only the first episode, the 41-year-old hadn’t just touched down in Australia. He arrived in Brisbane a week before the series launched, meaning he had already spent plenty of time Down Under.

Fans were extremely excited to see the football legend arrive in the jungle. While many were distracted by his weight loss, others were taken aback by his sunburn.

Fans were distracted by his sunburn (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers comment on Wayne Rooney’s apparent sunburn

Wayne’s jungle entrance involved a helicopter skydive onto a beach, followed by a drinking challenge alongside Chloe Burrows.

But some viewers on X joked about his complexion, seemingly forgetting that his Australian adventure had already been underway for several days.

One wrote: “Did Rooney skydive through a burning ring of fire or summit the bloke’s redder than red?”

Another posted: “Not been in the sun 5 second and he’s red as a baboons [bleep].”

“Wayne Rooney already looks more sunburnt than that kid they found in the Outback after seven days,” a third joked.

A fourth fan wrote on social media: “Rooney is redder than red and it’s only been one day!” while another penned: “Howling at Rooney getting redder every time the camera cuts to him!”

However, Wayne’s reddened complexion had already been noticed before the launch, while he was relaxing ahead of entering camp.

Having arrived a week earlier, he had plenty of time to spend in the sunshine. A source told The Sun that he had caught some sun during his stay, despite spells of rain.

They said: “Wayne is enjoying his last few nights of luxury before entering the camp.”

So those opening-night comments came after several days Down Under, rather than his first few hours in Australia.

Wayne appeared quite red during the launch episode (Credit: ITV)

Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows face eating trial

Wayne’s first challenge gave viewers something else to watch beyond his beach arrival.

The contestants had to suck up a mixture containing fermented prawns and blended fish eyeballs before spitting it into buckets.

Wayne appeared to manage the task well, while Chloe struggled alongside him.

The pair now face an eating Bushtucker Trial on Tuesday (November 17).

Following the first episode, fans were impressed by the way Wayne had come across in camp, with many hoping he would go on to become King of the Jungle.

His red face wasn’t the only topic of online discussion, as many viewers also couldn’t believe how much weight he had lost.

Recently, Wayne revealed that he had managed to lose three stone after deciding to quit drinking alcohol. On top of that, he has been trying to get back in shape so he could take part in the show this year.

Read more: Wayne Rooney reveals real reason he turned down I’m A Celebrity as he opens up on weight worries

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight, Tuesday, November 17, at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

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