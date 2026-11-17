Princess Kate apologised to a royal well-wisher after turning down an autograph request during a public appearance in Mumbai, India.

The 44-year-old Princess of Wales was greeting crowds on Monday (November 16).

She and Prince William are visiting India for a three-day programme of royal engagements.

Kate was forced to refuse an autograph request (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Why Princess Kate doesn’t give autographs

Senior royals generally decline autographs because of concerns that their signatures could be copied.

The worry is that someone could then use the copied signature to forge documents.

However, this is a longstanding convention, rather than a law banning royals from signing their names.

Members of the family can still sign official documents and visitors’ books. The distinction is between those formal occasions and giving a member of the public an autograph.

What Princess Kate told the fan in Mumbai, India

The request followed a street cricket game involving Kate, William and Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, according to reports.

Tendulkar signed portraits, T-shirts and caps for fans. Kate, meanwhile, had to explain that she could not do the same.

She replied: “Sorry, I can’t sign.”

Both royals had tried batting and bowling during the match in Mumbai’s Ballard Estate district.

Local schoolchildren joined them for the game, which marked the start of their three-day visit.

The royal couple are currently in India (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

The couple also played cricket with Tendulkar during their previous India visit in 2016.

It isn’t the first time Kate has had to explain the restriction to well-wishers.

At the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2023, she told schoolchildren that royal rules prevented her from writing her signature.

But she offered them something else instead, drawing pictures of a flower, a tree and a pond.

Princess Kate and Prince William’s India visit

The trip centres on William’s Earthshot Prize, which he launched in 2020.

The awards recognise people and organisations developing ways to tackle environmental problems. Five winners will each receive £1million to help develop their projects.

The ceremony takes place in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 17).

Kate previously joined William at the prize’s ceremonies in London and Boston, including the Boston awards in 2022.

The couple are also due to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday (November 18). They are expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read more: Prince William reveals moment he would ‘hit the floor’ to avoid being seen ‘not fully dressed’ at royal residence

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