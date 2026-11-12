King Charles has recorded a Rocket Hour special with Sir Elton John celebrating 50 years of The King’s Trust.

The monarch appeared on Sir Elton’s radio show for a hour-long special,which will air on the king’s 78th birthday on November 14.

It follows Charles’ 2025 music selection for The King’s Music Room, also made with Apple Music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic)

King Charles and Elton John’s playlist picks revealed

Most of their chosen playlist remains under wraps, but three tracks have been revealed.

They include Raye’s Joy, Skye Newman’s Hairdresser and Muse’s version of Feeling Good.

Muse’s inclusion also highlights the charity’s help for musicians taking their first steps. The band received a grant for PA equipment while performing under their earlier name, Rocket Baby Dolls.

In the episode, Elton admits the conversation taught him more about the artists the trust has helped.

Charles and Elton also revisit fundraising concerts at Wembley, Hyde Park and the Royal Albert Hall.

There’s room for a joke, too. Charles praised Elton’s status as a national treasure, prompting the singer to joke about his age.

“I’ll be on the Antiques Roadshow,” Elton quipped.

Charles laughed and replied: “Join the club.”

Elton has supported the trust for decades. He also donated his rose-tinted spectacles to the charity’s 50th anniversary auction.

Their conversation was recorded in October at Apple Music’s studios inside Battersea Power Station, south London.

The pair were there for the launch of Apple x King’s Trust Creative Labs. That partnership aims to help young people explore careers in creative industries.

Charles founded the charity in 1976 to help disadvantaged young people find work or launch businesses.

King Charles has sat down for a chat with Sir Elton John (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans are delighted over King Charles and Sir Elton John’s project

Fans shared their thoughts on the collaboration on Instagram. One person wrote: “Is this for real? Oh my God! It’s only Elton who can make the king give an actual interview.”

Someone else gushed: “Incredible work Apple in bringing them together!!!!!”

A third said: “Great – these two together.”

When to hear King Charles on Rocket Hour

The episode premieres on Apple Music 1 at 9am on Saturday (November 14).

Free repeats follow on the same station at 5pm and 10pm.

Read more: King Charles describes slave trade as ‘shameful chapter’ in new speech

On Sunday (November 15), Apple Music 1 airs it again at 2am and 6am. Both Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits broadcast it at 10am and 2pm that day.

It will then be available to stream or download through Apple Music.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.