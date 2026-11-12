Katie Price speaks out after Russell Brand’s rape conviction as she offers advice to victims

Katie Price has urged victims to come forward after Russell Brand received a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

The 48-year-old spoke on The Katie Price Show on Thursday (November 12). She hosts the podcast with her sister Sophie.

Brand, 51, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday (November 9). He had been convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The jury delivered its verdicts on Thursday (November 5) and cleared him of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Katie spoke out on Brand’s prison sentence (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price offers advice to victims

On the podcast, Katie spoke about what the sentencing meant for those involved in the case.

“Anyway, I’m glad he [Brand] got sentenced because of the victims. It means a lot for them,” she said.

Meanwhile, she followed that reaction with a message for others who have experienced sexual violence.

“My advice to victims is please be strong and come through because if you do it will help other people to put away these predators,” Katie continued.

The former glamour model also referred to dramas based on true stories, discussing how they portrayed victims’ treatment when coming forward.

“I just hope more victims come forward because there’s been lots of drama series and stuff like that, true ones, where rape victims come through and they’re not believed. And the police have mocked them and not believed them,” she said.

Katie expected a longer sentence for Russell Brand

Katie said the prison term was shorter than she had anticipated.

“But yeah, I was shocked. I actually thought he’d get more [Brand] than 10 years,” she said.

She also described a past connection with Brand before discussing the case.

“Obviously, I met Russell Brand years ago a few times. My old security man Danny went on to do security for Russell,” Katie added.

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie’s earlier message about seeking support

In 2009, Katie addressed people affected by rape in her OK! magazine column.

“I urge any woman who has been affected by rape and needs help to talk to somebody they trust about it,” she said.

For support, you can call Rape Crisis England & Wales on 0808 500 2222.

Read more: Katie Price reveals next surgery plans after saying she looked ‘distorted’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you.