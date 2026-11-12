Sue Perkins reveals she’s in a new relationship and helping partner battle health issues after heartbreak split from TV star

Sue Perkins has revealed she is in a new relationship, five years after her split from presenter partner Anna Richardson.

The 57-year-old discussed her relationship on How To Fail With Elizabeth Day.

According to The Sun, this is Sue’s first public discussion of her new partner. She mentioned her partner at different points during the interview, without giving her name.

Sue opened up about her new partner for the first time (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sue Perkins shares conversations with her partner

The presenter recalled talking to her partner after becoming upset by the news earlier that morning.

Sue told Elizabeth: “I was crying this morning about something. I was talking to my partner and it was like, ‘Why do we read the news every morning?'”

She spoke about a seven-year-old girl in Gaza, before describing the emotional impact of one distressing story following another.

“And it’s not just that, which is horrific in itself, but it’s the compound news story, the one after another. And why do we do it to ourselves?” she continued.

Sue reveals her partner is unwell

The conversation also covered hobbies, prompting Sue to share what she had been doing with friends the day before.

“Yesterday I was with mates and we were making bread. I don’t make bread,” she said.

Sue explained why the activity had taken on a particular significance.

“My partner’s not very well, and I was very aware that making the bread was such an intense diversionary tactic,” she continued.

Sue added: “So I helped her. And we silently made a very complicated bread.”

Anna and Sue split in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sue and Anna Richardson’s seven-year relationship

Sue’s relationship with Naked Attraction presenter Anna lasted seven years, ending in 2021.

At the time, a close friend said both women were devastated by the break-up.

Anna later discussed her own love life in 2024, revealing she was dating a man she described as lovely. She also described the earlier separation as painful.

Her Channel 4 dating show Naked Attraction first aired in 2016.

Sue previously spent six years presenting Bake Off alongside comedy partner Mel Giedroyc. The pair reunited this year for Win Win with Postcode Lottery.

Read more: Helen Flanagan asks ‘am I going to die an old hag on my own?’ after admitting she’s ‘sad and lonely’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!