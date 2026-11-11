Coronation Street spoilers follow for this article about Jodie. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Today’s Coronation Street brings another worrying twist for Shona and David as they try to work out what to do with Jodie’s phone.

She left it behind at their house after being rushed to hospital following the shocking shooting incident.

But just as the couple are discussing what to do next, the phone starts ringing. Hoping the call might give them a clue about where her missing sister is, Shona decides to answer.

It’s a decision she soon regrets, as neither she nor David is prepared for what they hear.

Shona instantly regrets answering her sister’s phone (Credit: ITV)

Who is making threats?

As Shona answers, she is horrified when the person on the other end of the phone starts making threats.

She quickly hangs up and tells David what has happened. But he is convinced the threats were for Jodie, and not them.

He then points out that the call could have been set up by Jodie herself, which definitely sounds like something she would do.

But with the mystery caller telling Shona they are ‘coming for them’, fans are now worried about David and Shona’s safety.

Is Jodie up to her old tricks in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Fans panic David and Shona are in danger

Whether the caller is looking for Jodie or Shona, fans don’t think this will end well…

“Something tells me David and Shona need to start sleeping with one eye open again,” said one fan on Reddit.

Another viewer added: “I think it is Jodie up to her old tricks!” And a third fan agreed: “Definitely. She is coming back for revenge. David and Shona had better watch out!”

Lily is worried sick about Jodie next week (Credit: ITV)

The Jodie drama ramps up in Coronation Street next week

Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed that Jodie is feared dead after the police find an abandoned car with traces of her blood in the boot.

David and Shona are shocked, and David tells everyone they should prepare for the worst.

But as the police hunt for Jodie continues, Lily starts to spiral after admitting she got a text from Jodie a few weeks before.

Devastated that she ignored Jodie’s apparent plea for help, Lily feels awful. But David assures her that if anything has happened to Jodie, then it isn’t her fault.

Later, Doug returns to the cobbles and admits he also thinks something awful has happened to Jodie.

Shona feels bad that they didn’t take the threatening phone call on Jodie’s phone more seriously.

But is Jodie really in danger, and who was behind that chilling call? With so many unanswered questions, Shona and David could still have plenty to worry about.

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