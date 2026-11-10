‘I can’t stop thinking about it!’ Emmerdale fans convinced Thea’s hiding a dark secret after spotting a huge clue

Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Thea. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but is now available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Kim is desperate to make things right with her estranged daughter Thea in today’s Emmerdale. But her latest attempt to build bridges leaves her facing yet another disappointment.

Despite wanting to put their troubled past behind them, Kim’s actions leave Thea questioning whether her mum is really serious about repairing their relationship.

And it seems viewers are just as suspicious. Fans are already convinced there is more to newcomer Thea than meets the eye, with some wondering whether she is hiding a major secret…

Thea is hurt when Kim doesn’t tell Mary who she is (Credit: ITV)

Kim tries to bond with Thea in Emmerdale

As Kim asks Thea over for coffee in today’s episode, she is thrown when Mary jokes that she’s trying to bribe the police.

The remark throws Kim, but instead of admitting that Thea is her daughter, she glosses over their exact relationship. Instead, Kim tells Mary she and Thea are friends.

Thea is upset that Kim failed to tell Mary exactly who she is, and when Mary discovers the truth, she is mortified about the upset she has unwittingly caused.

The women have a heart-to-heart, and Mary encourages Kim to reach out to Thea again. Taking Mary’s advice on board, Kim invites Thea to the pub, but sadly, she is a no-show.

Kim’s upset after being stood up and heads home. But as she is leaving, Charity jokes about her failed ‘date’. Kim puts Charity straight and points out she was meant to be meeting her daughter.

Charity is thrown by the news that Thea is Kim’s daughter and offers her own words of wisdom. Having been through a similar thing with Ryan, Charity tells Kim to be patient because their future relationship will be worth it.

Joe and Graham don’t trust Thea (Credit: ITV)

Joe and Graham have their own theories about Thea

As Kim heads off to make amends with her daughter, Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Joe and Graham don’t trust Thea’s intentions.

Thea is making an effort to connect with Kim. But Joe and Graham are sceptical about her intentions.

Graham decides to keep a watchful eye on Kim’s daughter while Joe worries about what Thea actually wants from Kim.

As the pair investigate, will they actually discover anything untoward?

Next week, Thea continues her investigation into her dad, Steve Marchant. Thea knows she risks upsetting Kim, but she secretly makes contact with Steve under false pretences.

What will she find when she comes face to face with him for the first time?

Kim tells everyone who Thea is tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are convinced there’s more to Thea

It’s not just Joe and Graham who don’t trust Thea. Emmerdale fans are also worried that not everything is as it seems, and have taken to social media to share their own theories.

While some fans think Thea is simply bad news, others are convinced that she’s up to something after she played games with Kim’s feelings today…

“There has got to be more to Thea than we already know. I can’t stop thinking about it!” said one fan on Reddit.

Someone else agreed: “I’m excited for more Thea and Kim scenes. But I’m sure Thea’s up to no good after today’s no-show.”

A third fan added: “I don’t trust Thea. Not one bit! Standing Kim up today spells trouble.”

Could the newcomer be hiding something much bigger than anyone realises?

Read more: ‘It’s so obvious!’ Emmerdale fans spot huge ‘clue’ that Tom King will die on Christmas Day