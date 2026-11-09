Coronation Street boss reveals shocking pre-Christmas plot twists as iconic standalone episode airs today

Coronation Street spoilers follow for today’s episode featuring Debbie. It has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Coronation Street has never been short of formidable women, and its latest special episode puts some of Weatherfield’s most memorable female characters firmly in the spotlight.

But while the gathering begins as a chance for Debbie to spend time with her closest friends, it soon becomes clear that there is much more at stake.

With secrets coming out and some big decisions looming, this is the start of a very eventful few months on the cobbles.

The angels unite for Debbie (Credit: ITV)

A special Coronation Street episode sets the foundations for Debbie and friends

Today’s episode sees Debbie gather her closest friends under the pretence that she wants to get a photo book made for Carl’s 40th birthday.

However, as the women drink wine and eat picky bits, the real reason that Debbie has asked everyone over is revealed.

She tells her friends that she trusts them most in the world, and needs them to convince Ronnie to move her into a care home when the time comes.

She shows them a brochure for the place she has chosen, and they all quietly agree that it looks like the right fit for Debbie.

But what Debbie isn’t counting on is the evening kickstarting a shocking chain of events that sees secrets exposed.

By the end of the evening, each of Debbie’s ‘Angles’ heads home with big decisions to make about their futures – and Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks has revealed exactly what we can expect in the run-up to Christmas…

Secrets are exposed tonight (Credit: ITV)

Huge episode for Debbie in Coronation Street

Kate has revealed more about the special episode, filmed entirely from Debbie’s point of view.

“I have got some really special stuff coming up with Debbie,” she said at a recent Coronation Street press event.

“Sue’s incredible, and every episode I see, I am completely blown away. We have got a really special episode coming up over the Christmas period, which is a point-of-view episode. I watched it yesterday, and it is insanely powerful.

“It is like a performance you have never seen before. Let’s just say it is something that has never been done before.”

There’s romance on the cards for Glenda (Credit: ITV)

Romance for Glenda

Coronation Street fans have been calling for Glenda to have more screen time, and it looks like their wish is about to come true as romance blossoms at the start of next year for the character.

“We have got a big, big storyline coming up for Glenda in the New Year,” Kate told us. “It will really unpack her as a character. Obviously she is a fabulous character, and very Elsie Tanner, so there is a big storyline coming up which will hit screens in March time.

“There will also be a love interest. Love may be on the horizon and a happy ever after. I think Glenda needs some happiness, but it is a big story and not completely about romance.”

Sally and Christina don’t see eye-to-eye over Lucy (Credit: ITV)

Christina and Sally’s war continues

Sally and Christina have been at loggerheads over Lucy for weeks, and Kate has promised that this storyline will come to a huge ending very soon…

“The Lucy storyline is ongoing, and it reaches a big climax in the near future,” Kate teased. “I love Christina and George. That relationship with the Shuttleworths is just dynamite. We will definitely see more of that – and more of them as a family unit.

“We will be exploring the dynamic between Glenda and Christina as sisters-in-law. This is the tip of the iceberg of the Lucy storyline; it does get quite big, and there are more twists and turns to come.”

There are changes ahead for Abi after her evening with Debbie in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Abi faces a fresh battle

Abi has been in a much better place recently, with her addictions under control.

But that doesn’t mean the road ahead will be straightforward. Kate Brooks has hinted that some familiar struggles could return as Christmas approaches…

“We are seeing a bit of the old Abi cropping up,” she teased. “The old Abi does re-emerge over the festive period. It is going to be a bit of a bumpy ride, and there are a few curveballs along the way.”

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