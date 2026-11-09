‘This can’t be true!’ EastEnders fans work out shock twist for Linda as a body is found in today’s iPlayer episode

EastEnders spoilers about Linda follow. This episode is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, ahead of its TV broadcast.

Linda is about to receive the news she has spent the past four years dreading, as today’s EastEnders leaves her facing her worst nightmare.

But while the discovery leaves Linda completely heartbroken, viewers aren’t buying everything they’re being told.

Could Max and Janine be hiding a huge secret?

Linda gets the news she has been dreading (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda has her world shattered

Things have been looking up for Linda lately – not only has she found happiness with Max, but she also has all her children in Walford after Nancy and Lee returned home recently. However, her entire world is turned upside down today when she answers a call on Lee’s phone and isn’t ready for what the person on the other end of the line has to say.

After finding Lee drunk in Sean’s hotel room, Linda tries to wake him up. However, he’s out cold, so when his phone rings, Linda answers it.

However, the caller delivers heartbreaking news about Mick, and Linda goes into shock.

Linda heads out to find Max, needing his support. However, she bumps into Elaine and Sharon in the cafe and breaks the news to them both that Mick’s body has been found.

Linda’s mum and best friend are supportive, despite Elaine pointing out there can’t be much left of Mick after all this time, but Linda wants to find Max and tell him the news.

Later, Max comes to see Linda, and he hides his jealousy over how devastated she is and offers his support. But he doesn’t seem all that surprised by the news… could there be more to this than meets the eye?

Linda shares her news with Sharon and Elaine (Credit: BBC)

Fans think Max and Janine are working together

Fans think that Max could be working with Janine, who we saw on screen last week for the first time in years. Janine was seen getting a death certificate in what looked like a legal office; however, she also passed over what is assumed to be an envelope of cash.

Could Janine be faking Mick’s death? Maybe to get her hands on some sort of life insurance? But how does Max fit in?

EastEnders viewers have put two and two together and come up with the theory that Max and Janine are in cahoots. Mick being officially dead works in both of their favours, after all.

Janine, who has been freshly released from prison, would get her hands on Mick’s cash as she is still his next of kin. And Mick being out of the picture would mean Max can make his future with Linda.

Janine was seen up to no good last week (Credit: BBC)

Fans took to social media to share their theories…

It didn’t take long for fans to work out Janine is up to something…

“Max and Janine have joined forces to get Linda to move on from Mick. There must be a curveball somewhere, though. I have a feeling we will find out whether he is truly dead or alive,” shared one fan on Reddit.

“Wait, did Max and Janine have some kind of deal? I’m sure they’re working together. I need answers!” said a second viewer. A third added: “This can’t be true, I’m sure Janine has faked the death certificate.”

A final fan also agreed there is more to the story… “I do wonder if it is all as it seems, though. There has to be more to it!”

Linda confronts Janine in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Linda and Janine come face-to-face in EastEnders

The drama isn’t over for Linda, either. At the end of today’s episode, she manages to track Janine down and comes face-to-face with her.

Janine wastes little time making some particularly cutting remarks about Linda’s appearance, but Linda isn’t there to exchange insults. She wants answers and demands to know where her ‘husband’ is.

Will Janine finally reveal what she knows about Mick, or is she determined to keep Linda in the dark?

With Max’s suspicious reaction, Janine’s mysterious dealings and Mick’s supposed death still raising questions, there’s plenty for EastEnders fans to get their teeth into.

Tomorrow’s episode could bring some much-needed answers, but will Linda finally discover the truth?

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