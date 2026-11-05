‘It doesn’t make sense!’ Coronation Street fans fear for Carla and Lisa after spotting hidden storyline blunder

Coronation Street spoilers are included in this article about Carla and Lisa. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Today’s Coronation Street sees Carla fighting to save her beloved business after Idris’s latest act of sabotage leaves Underworld in an absolute mess.

Earlier this week, Idris brought Brody into his devious plan to bring the factory down. Paying the teenager to set off the sprinklers, he caused extensive damage to Carla’s business, which was already struggling to stay afloat.

And while viewers are fed up with Leanne siding with Idris, there’s another detail in the storyline that has caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans…

Idris is plotting against Carla (Credit: ITV)

Carla fights to save the factory

Today’s episode sees Lisa supporting Carla as she fights to save her business. Knowing that the insurance company is unlikely to pay out after she forgot to get the sprinkler system serviced, Carla is at her wits’ end.

Hating the thought of letting her team down, Carla is desperately trying to find a way to keep the factory open. But she has no idea that Idris is sabotaging her every step of the way.

Today’s episode sees Carla glued to her laptop when Lisa offers to take her out for lunch. Carla says she’s too busy, but Lisa tells her she needs a break.

Carla is reluctant to go to the Rovers, not wanting to look like she is enjoying herself when her team are all facing redundancy before Christmas.

However, once there, she is surprised to find Sean and the rest of the team all offering their support. She is touched when they tell her they will do anything they can to help save the business. But has Idris’s messing pushed the factory beyond help?

Carla was forced to tell the factory staff she can’t keep the factory open (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about Carla

However, while everyone feels for Carla and the rest of the Underworld team, they have all spotted the same problem.

Fans have taken to social media to complain that there isn’t any CCTV in the factory, which would have caught Brody in the act…

“Are we expected to believe the factory has no alarm system? And no CCTV cameras and no insurance?” said one disgruntled viewer on X.

Someone else agreed… “Convenient that there are never any cameras in Weatherfield!”

Another fan added: “For all the people asking about CCTV footage from the factory, there is never any footage on Coronation Street when you need it!”

Carla is grateful for Sean’s support in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Idris puts his plan into motion

Meanwhile, Idris is wasting no time getting his plans for Underworld into place. Having managed to get hold of the factory’s floor plans, he’s already looking ahead to taking over Carla’s business.

Leanne wants to know how he intends to persuade Carla to sell up. But Idris has a rather different approach in mind.

Rather than going directly to Carla with an offer, he plans to sit back and wait for her to come to him when she needs help.

With the factory already in such a desperate position, Idris could have the upper hand. But just how much more pressure is he prepared to put Carla under before she finally cracks?

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