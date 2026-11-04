Is Craig dead? What happens next as Amy attacks Craig in shocking EastEnders twist

Amy Mitchell finally saw vile Craig Ingram for who he really is in tonight’s EastEnders, and she was forced to protect herself when he turned nasty. But with the former detective left motionless on the floor by the end of the episode, viewers are now wondering whether this really is the end for him.

Yesterday’s episode saw Sean finally come face-to-face with Craig at the hospital, where Amy had gone to visit Denise.

It looked as though Sean might finally get Amy away from Craig’s dangerous grip. However, today’s episode delivered another twist, as the pair somehow managed to get away once again.

Craig manipulates Amy (Credit: BBC)

Amy finally realised Craig is bad news in EastEnders

After realising that Denise tricked her into coming to the hospital, Amy ran out.

As she got back to the car, she saw Sean and Craig fighting. Seeing Amy again for the first time in years threw Sean, enough for Craig to seize the moment and jump back into the car.

Despite being shocked to see Sean, Amy got into the car with Craig and the pair sped off. Jack was fuming when he heard Sean had messed up his rescue mission, and he threw him out of the house.

But little did they know what horrors were unfolding at the bedsit where Craig had Amy trapped.

After Denise told her that Craig wasn’t suspended from the police because he covered up her attack on Joel, but instead because multiple women had filed complaints against him, Amy started to realise that wasn’t the only thing Craig had lied about.

Craig turned on Amy (Credit: BBC)

While Amy was in the bathroom, Craig called Jack and demanded £100k in return for Amy. Jack quickly agreed and demanded to know where to meet him, but Amy overheard the whole conversation and realised Craig only wanted her for her money.

Amy confronted Craig, but he claimed he was tricking Jack into handing over the money. But when Amy then asked about the complaints from female colleagues, Craig turned on her, saying it was all lies and that he loved her.

However, as he went out to get them both some food, Amy stole Craig’s phone and used it to call Denzel.

Denzel was in the cafe when he answered the call, and Sean overheard. He grabbed the phone and demanded to know where Amy was… just as Craig walked in and caught Amy on the phone.

Amy with her candlestick (Credit: BBC)

Craig turned violent

This was the moment Craig turned on Amy. He lashed out at her for calling for help and hit her across the face again.

He then tried to force himself on her, and she struggled to get away. Eventually, she managed to break free of his grasp and ran to hide in the bathroom. But Craig wasn’t going to take no for an answer and smashed the door down to get to her.

Desperate to stop him, Amy hit Craig over the head with a metal candlestick, knocking him to the ground.

Amy instantly saw blood pooling at Craig’s head and stood frozen to the spot as Craig stayed motionless on the floor.

Craig lying motionless on the bathroom floor (Credit: BBC)

Does Craig die in EastEnders?

With Craig unconscious and bleeding on the floor, his chances don’t look particularly good.

Naturally, EastEnders is keeping quiet about what happens next. But the recently released winter trailer has given viewers a few intriguing clues about where this storyline could be heading.

You can watch the trailer below, and there are some details worth paying attention to.

For starters, Craig is noticeably absent from the trailer after the scenes we’ve already watched. We see Sean confronting him at the hospital, but beyond that, there’s no further sign of the former detective.

Then there’s a particularly interesting moment involving Sean, Jack and Phil. All three are dressed in black and wearing surgical gloves as they stand outside what appears to be the bedsit where Amy and Craig have been staying.

It’s certainly an ominous sight. Could the three men be preparing to get rid of Craig’s body? Given how far they would go to protect Amy, it’s not out of the question.

And there’s one final detail that could prove especially significant.

In the trailer, Sean reminds Max of the time he and Tanya buried him alive in the woods. It’s a chilling reference, and one that could be more than just a reminder of their troubled past.

Could Sean be hinting at a similar fate for Craig? With the former detective lying helpless on the floor, might the men in Amy’s life decide to take matters into their own hands and make sure he can never hurt her again?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns