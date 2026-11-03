‘What on earth?!’ EastEnders fans raging as Amy’s grooming storyline takes a sickening turn

EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Amy. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

EastEnders fans have been left seriously frustrated after one character made a decision that viewers cannot understand. And no, for once, it’s not Craig causing all the anger!

After weeks of grooming teenage Amy, Craig is now desperate to get her out of the country with him. But when he discovered that the police had frozen the account holding her inheritance money, he turned violent, hitting Amy across the face in yesterday’s episode.

Craig manipulates Amy in today’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Amy feels trapped in EastEnders

Today’s episode sees Craig turn things around on Amy, making her feel like she is to blame for making him angry. He makes a feeble apology for hitting her and promises it will never happen again. But even Amy can tell he is feeding her lies.

As he tries to get them both out of the country before the police catch them, Craig tells Amy she needs to steal cash from her family to fund their getaway. Amy isn’t happy, but Craig manipulates her once again, and she admits she can get into Fox and Hair. He takes her to Albert Square to raid the salon till, and Amy isn’t happy.

Meanwhile, Denise, Jack, Chelsea and Sean try to come up with a plan to find Amy. Sean suggests using Denise’s cancer as a way to lure her back to Walford.

He asks Denise to make a plea video, claiming she hasn’t got long left, convinced it will bring Amy back home. Jack hates the idea, but Denise agrees and heads to the hospital to film it.

Sean asks Denise for help to get Amy home (Credit: BBC)

Back at the salon, Amy is trying to break into the till when Josh walks in. He is shocked to see her and pleads with her to come home. She refuses until he shows her Denise’s video.

Amy is clearly heartbroken by the video, but instead of going home, she races out of the salon.

However, fans are less focused on Amy running straight back to Craig, and more annoyed with Josh for letting her leave.

Josh catches Amy at the salon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are fuming with Josh

As Amy runs out of the salon, Josh does nothing to stop her, and fans aren’t happy…

“Why on Earth did Josh not phone Jack or even the police when he saw Amy in the salon?” quizzed one fan on Reddit. “He could have even stalled her and secretly texted someone like Kim or Jack. He just let her go!”