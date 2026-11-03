Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly moved into a different property on the same Cotswolds estate in the UK.

The Daily Mail‘s Richard Eden reported the change of accommodation in his column.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly returned to Britain from Montecito, California, on August 26.

They are believed to have stayed in their wealthy businessman friend’s main house before moving elsewhere on his estate.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s countryside house search in the UK

Ahead of their return, reports in August suggested the pair had already been privately house-hunting during a UK visit.

The couple were reportedly searching for a countryside family home with a budget of up to £10 million.

That search could now be over, although the latest report stops short of establishing a permanent arrangement.

It does not confirm that Harry and Meghan have bought the property or formally ended their house hunt.

Their UK address remains private for security reasons.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly moved homes in the UK (Credit: Stephen Crawshaw)

Prince Harry’s earlier explanation for returning to Britain

Harry previously discussed the family’s return in an interview with GQ, reported in October.

He described it as a last-minute decision, made when circumstances came together. He also said that a British school for the couple’s children had meant a great deal to him.

Their return had been described as an extended stay, rather than a permanent relocation.

Plans outlined ahead of their arrival involved a private, non-royal residence outside London. The couple were not expected to resume official royal duties, instead continuing their independent work.

Harry and Meghan’s previous Cotswolds home

The latest housing claim concerns an area Harry and Meghan knew before their move to America.

They previously rented a four-bedroom farmhouse in the Cotswolds, known as Westfield Large.

The £2.5 million property served as a retreat while renovations took place at Frogmore Cottage.

Their stay ended in 2019 following security concerns after paparazzi took helicopter photographs of the home’s interior.

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They subsequently moved permanently to Frogmore Cottage before stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the US. The Windsor cottage had been a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Their UK housing situation changed again in 2023, when they were asked to vacate Frogmore, according to the report.

That came just weeks after the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan have been contacted for comment.

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