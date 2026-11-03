Michelle Ackerley talking
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BBC Morning Live’s Michelle Ackerley reveals one-year-old daughter’s medical issue as she opens up about ‘overwhelming’ motherhood: ‘It’s literally never-ending’

'Mum’s been helping look after her'

By Ent Daily Editorial Team

Michelle Ackerley admits her daughter is sick as she opens up about feeling overwhelmed by the juggle of motherhood and work.

The 42-year-old Morning Live presenter discussed life as a mum in an exclusive interview with OK!.

Michelle and her husband Ben Ryan welcomed their first baby, a daughter, Nala, in October 2025. Their little girl celebrated her first birthday last month.

The presenter had announced her pregnancy on Morning Live in May 2025, with co-host Gethin Jones offering congratulations. She had also spoken publicly about her experiences with endometriosis and infertility.

Michelle Ackerley talking
Michelle’s daughter turned one last month (Credit: YouTube)

Michelle Ackerley reflects on becoming a mum to daughter Nala

Michelle told the magazine she loves motherhood, while acknowledging how demanding the combination of parenting and work can feel.

Discussing her journey, Michelle said: “Gosh, it’s been an absolute rollercoaster, even just becoming pregnant. I was told the chances of me having a child were slim, so it was a miracle. I feel like I’m redefining my identity.”

However, she admitted the “juggle is overwhelming at times.”

Opening up about her daughter’s health, Michelle added: “Mum’s been helping look after Nala, as she developed a throat infection. I don’t think I realised before having kids that it’s literally never-ending.”

In honour of her first birthday, Michelle is planning a family day out with Ben.

“My husband and I want to take her to the zoo soon – she’s obsessed with animals,” she said.

Michelle Ackerley’s Children in Need challenge

Alongside family life, Michelle also has a new skill to master for charity.

She told the magazine she is learning bass guitar for Pudsey’s Build A Band Challenge. She and Gethin will perform alongside a Morning Live band for Children in Need.

The challenge supports BBC Children in Need’s Challenge Yourself campaign, which encourages people to attempt challenges of their own.

Read more: Katie Melua, 42, secretly welcomes second child as she shares adorable name and first photo

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This article was produced with the assistance of AI technology to synthesise source reporting and structured data. It has been reviewed, edited, and fact-checked by our human editorial team before publication.