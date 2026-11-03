BBC Morning Live’s Michelle Ackerley reveals one-year-old daughter’s medical issue as she opens up about ‘overwhelming’ motherhood: ‘It’s literally never-ending’

Michelle Ackerley admits her daughter is sick as she opens up about feeling overwhelmed by the juggle of motherhood and work.
The 42-year-old Morning Live presenter discussed life as a mum in an exclusive interview with OK!.
Michelle and her husband Ben Ryan welcomed their first baby, a daughter, Nala, in October 2025. Their little girl celebrated her first birthday last month.
The presenter had announced her pregnancy on Morning Live in May 2025, with co-host Gethin Jones offering congratulations. She had also spoken publicly about her experiences with endometriosis and infertility.
Michelle Ackerley reflects on becoming a mum to daughter Nala
Michelle told the magazine she loves motherhood, while acknowledging how demanding the combination of parenting and work can feel.
Discussing her journey, Michelle said: “Gosh, it’s been an absolute rollercoaster, even just becoming pregnant. I was told the chances of me having a child were slim, so it was a miracle. I feel like I’m redefining my identity.”
However, she admitted the “juggle is overwhelming at times.”
Opening up about her daughter’s health, Michelle added: “Mum’s been helping look after Nala, as she developed a throat infection. I don’t think I realised before having kids that it’s literally never-ending.”
In honour of her first birthday, Michelle is planning a family day out with Ben.
“My husband and I want to take her to the zoo soon – she’s obsessed with animals,” she said.
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Michelle Ackerley’s Children in Need challenge
Alongside family life, Michelle also has a new skill to master for charity.
She told the magazine she is learning bass guitar for Pudsey’s Build A Band Challenge. She and Gethin will perform alongside a Morning Live band for Children in Need.
The challenge supports BBC Children in Need’s Challenge Yourself campaign, which encourages people to attempt challenges of their own.
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