BBC Morning Live’s Michelle Ackerley reveals one-year-old daughter’s medical issue as she opens up about ‘overwhelming’ motherhood: ‘It’s literally never-ending’

Michelle Ackerley admits her daughter is sick as she opens up about feeling overwhelmed by the juggle of motherhood and work.

The 42-year-old Morning Live presenter discussed life as a mum in an exclusive interview with OK!.

Michelle and her husband Ben Ryan welcomed their first baby, a daughter, Nala, in October 2025. Their little girl celebrated her first birthday last month.

The presenter had announced her pregnancy on Morning Live in May 2025, with co-host Gethin Jones offering congratulations. She had also spoken publicly about her experiences with endometriosis and infertility.

Michelle’s daughter turned one last month (Credit: YouTube)

Michelle Ackerley reflects on becoming a mum to daughter Nala

Michelle told the magazine she loves motherhood, while acknowledging how demanding the combination of parenting and work can feel.

Discussing her journey, Michelle said: “Gosh, it’s been an absolute rollercoaster, even just becoming pregnant. I was told the chances of me having a child were slim, so it was a miracle. I feel like I’m redefining my identity.”

However, she admitted the “juggle is overwhelming at times.”

Opening up about her daughter’s health, Michelle added: “Mum’s been helping look after Nala, as she developed a throat infection. I don’t think I realised before having kids that it’s literally never-ending.”

In honour of her first birthday, Michelle is planning a family day out with Ben.

“My husband and I want to take her to the zoo soon – she’s obsessed with animals,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Ackerley (@michelle_ackerley)

Michelle Ackerley’s Children in Need challenge

Alongside family life, Michelle also has a new skill to master for charity.

She told the magazine she is learning bass guitar for Pudsey’s Build A Band Challenge. She and Gethin will perform alongside a Morning Live band for Children in Need.

The challenge supports BBC Children in Need’s Challenge Yourself campaign, which encourages people to attempt challenges of their own.

Read more: Katie Melua, 42, secretly welcomes second child as she shares adorable name and first photo

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