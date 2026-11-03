Paris Jackson issues plea to dad Michael’s estate 17 years after his death

Paris Jackson wants a judge to order a $600 million transfer from Michael Jackson’s estate to a family trust. The 28-year-old’s request appears in court papers filed on October 29 and reviewed by People.

The trust is intended to benefit Michael Jackson’s three children: Paris and her brothers, Prince and Bigi.

“More than seventeen years after his passing, Michael Jackson’s family trust remains unfunded,” the petition states.

She is seeking partial funding of the trust, rather than an immediate $600 million payment directly to the siblings.

Paris has issued a plea (Credit: Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Michael Jackson’s estate explains the funding delay

The estate says outstanding legal matters must be resolved before the trusts can be fully funded. Those include ongoing litigation with the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS sought $700m in taxes and penalties.

“The Estate was able to secure a ruling to significantly reduce that amount, but the matter has not been settled and could still change,” it said in a statement.

In its statement to the magazine, the estate said a ruling had substantially reduced the tax demand.

It also said more than $200 million had already been distributed for the beneficiaries’ benefit. That money is separate from Paris’ request to fund the family trust.

It also noted that “none of his children receive a distribution until they are in their 30s”, as per the popstar’s will.

“The Estate looks forward to the time when all issues are resolved so that their trusts can be fully funded as Michael wanted,” they added.

Paris hits back

However, in a statement to PEOPLE, Paris’ representatives hit back.

“The Estate is once again deflecting from its own incompetence. Paris called for the trust to be partially funded, something Mr. Branca had the ability and obligation to do long ago. After years of delay, Paris had no choice but to step in herself,” a spokesperson said.

Prince, Paris, and Bigi have been left a fortune by their dad (Credit: Startraks/Shutterstock)

Why Paris Jackson is asking for a partial transfer

According to the petition, the siblings were meant to receive income from their individual shares from age 21. Portions of the money held for them were due from age 30, with further distributions at 35 and 40.

Prince, 29, is approaching that first milestone. Paris turns 29 in April, and Bigi turns 25 in February.

Paris’ lawyers cite an estate accounting showing approximately $850 million in cash and cash-equivalent assets in December 2024. Her filing argues that roughly $600 million could be transferred after allowing for potential liabilities.

A judge is scheduled to hear the request on December 4. Paris is seeking the full $600 million, or another amount the court considers appropriate.

Read more: Inside Michael Jackson’s tragic final hours 17 years on from his death – including his final plea

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.