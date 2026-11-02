Jenna Dewan admits ‘shock’ over ‘intense’ Dancing With The Stars twist

Jenna Dewan is preparing a playful Disney Night quickstep after surviving Dancing With the Stars’ double elimination.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she previewed a lighter performance alongside professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

The pair reached week eight after Horror Movie Night ended with Tyler Cameron and Jackson Olson leaving the competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan)

Jenna Dewan previews her Disney Night quickstep

The quickstep is a new style for Jenna, who said the routine would showcase the pair’s playful side.

She explained that they would be playing characters, with a different mood from their previous Argentine tango. That performance had called for intensity and suspense.

“This is fun, joyful, playful energy,” Jenna said of their Disney routine. The theme is also a personal favourite. Jenna said her family visits Disneyland multiple times a year and described her love of Disney films growing up.

Jenna Dewan reflects on the DWTS double elimination

Despite making it through, Jenna said the double exit had been difficult to experience.

She felt the strength of everyone’s routines made the outcome impossible to predict. Knowing two celebrities would leave had added to the pressure.

Val and Jenna reunited this week (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

“It was more intense because we knew two were going home. We knew they were all good routines. It was a shock for sure. I could not tell who was going to go home. I knew it could’ve been any of us,” she said.

She praised Tyler’s progress as a performer and said Jackson had delivered his best dance and highest scores. Jenna also credited his partner Emma Slater’s choreography and said his backstage presence brought joy.

Jenna Dewan reunites with Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna also discussed reuniting with Val after his one-week suspension from the competition. She said six weeks of rehearsals had already built chemistry and camaraderie between them.

They checked in with each other before returning to work, with just four days to prepare. The pair then tackled Argentine tango, which Jenna described as their hardest dance style of the season.

She said finding their rhythm again after that disruption had given her confidence.

Jenna Dewan reveals her biggest DWTS challenge

Despite her dance background, Jenna said maintaining her frame remained her biggest technical challenge. She had largely performed individually before, so staying connected to another dancer had taken time.

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Her training and natural tendency to use her shoulders also made that adjustment harder. She said learning to breathe and ground her energy across different styles had helped everything feel better.

Returning to dance in a different style also meant facing scrutiny from judges and viewers.

Jenna said reconnecting with her love of performing had helped her navigate that emotional vulnerability.

When is Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night?

Disney Night airs on Monday, November 2, at 8pm ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

Dancing With the Stars returns to its regular Tuesday-night slot the following week.

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