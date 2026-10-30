Christa Pike has said she remains in pain and largely isolated in prison in a new statement after surviving an execution attempt.

Pike survived the lethal injection twice at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on September 30.

She was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.

Now the 50-year-old has broken her silence with a statement that sets out her account of recovery.

She said in a statement: “One month ago on September 30, I walked into the execution chamber at Riverbend men’s prison prepared to die. I had made my peace.”

Dictated to her legal team, the account compares her medical-ward isolation with 28 years spent in solitary confinement. She said: “I have been largely isolated in the prison’s medical ward, away from other people and the human connections that mean so much to me. That isolation brings its own kind of pain. I spent 28 years in solitary confinement and much of what I am experiencing today is a repeat of that condition.”

Pike described messages and prayers from long-standing supporters and strangers as a source of strength.

She thanked hospital staff, emergency responders and her lawyers for their help.

Christa Pike had been sentenced to death (Credit: YouTube)

Christa Pike describes waking up in hospital

Pike had reportedly received two doses of pentobarbital before being taken to hospital.

Recalling regaining consciousness several days later, she said in her statement: “Several days later I woke up alone in a hospital confused and in pain.”

She also described pain in her arms, hands and throat. She said she still found speaking difficult. Pike added: “There is pain in my mind and in my soul.”

Pike described emotional suffering and she said she hadn’t “contemplated life” beyond that night.

Although she felt she was becoming stronger, she stressed that recovery did not mean she was all right.

Christa Pike’s conviction for Colleen Slemmer’s murder

Her death sentence relates to the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen. Colleen was a fellow student at Knoxville Job Corps.

In her statement, Pike said she continued to think about the suffering and loss experienced by Colleen’s family.

Colleen’s mother travelled from Florida to Tennessee for the execution. She had described spending decades waiting for Pike’s sentence to be carried out.

What happens next for Christa Pike?

Pike reportedly left hospital on October 10 and returned to the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center.

Governor Bill Lee has said he suspects Pike’s death sentence will remain in place, unless a court decides otherwise.

Executions in Tennessee have reportedly been paused for the rest of 2026. Officials are investigating the failed attempt.

Read more: Christa Pike ‘ruthless’ and ‘giddy’ when being interrogated over horrific murder of classmate

Her lawyers have called for her sentence to be commuted. They questioned whether another execution attempt should be allowed.

Pike said she did not know what would happen next.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.