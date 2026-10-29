Paris Hilton has defended her daughter’s teacup costume after criticism of the family’s Beauty and the Beast Halloween outfits.

Some social media users criticised her for dressing as Belle while her daughter wore a Chip costume.

Critics suggested the children should have dressed as Belle and the Beast instead, rather than their parents taking those roles.

But Paris offered an explanation: her daughter had chosen the character herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris Hilton slammed over daughter’s Halloween costume

The family photograph featured Paris alongside husband Carter Reum, who dressed as the Beast. Their son appeared as Lumiere, while their daughter wore the teacup outfit.

Some fans weren’t impressed. “Cute but maybe the kids should have been Belle and Beast and the adults the side dishes; I mean, it is a kids holiday…,” one wrote.

“Why not let your daughter be Belle? Attention has to be on her! Poor little girl!” another said.

“Main character when it should be your kids moment,” a third fumed.

“You think maybe the kids should have been the main characters lol,” another added.

Paris came under fire (Credit: Maria Rubtsova/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Paris Hilton hits back following complaints

However, Paris was quick to respond to the backlash.

Responding to the criticism, the mum of two said the Disney classic was one of her children’s favourite films.

And rather than wanting to dress as Belle, her daughter had specifically asked to be Chip.

Paris wrote of her daughter’s choice: “She said it was her favorite character in the movie.”

There was plenty of positivity in the comments. “OMG ICONIC!” one fan gushed.

“Belle of the ball!!!! So cuteeeeee and with those kiddos too…. Dreams come true,” another said.

“Awww I love this so much!!! The family looks amazing. Your frickn dress is the most iconic Belle dress ever…of course,” a third wrote.

“Not even AI could generate this level of ICONIC,” another added.

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