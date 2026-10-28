Demi Lovato has reassured fans after a brief hospital visit to have a reaction checked.

The 34-year-old was quickly discharged, PEOPLE reports.

Demi’s update followed an Instagram Stories photograph showing an IV in their arm and a hospital bracelet around their wrist.

In the accompanying message, Demi suggested two possible food triggers. They wrote on Instagram Stories: “Soooooo I’m either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!”

After that, Demi insisted to fans that they were fine.

The posts were subsequently deleted, according to reports.

Demi Lovato shared a health update on Instagram (Credit: Shutterstock/Kay Qiao/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Demi Lovato opens up about married life

Away from the hospital visit, Demi recently discussed their relationship on Kerry Washington’s Street You Grew Up On podcast.

The singer is married Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, in May 2025.

During the conversation, the singer credited their husband with bringing peace and joy into their life. However, they also spoke about the work they had put into themselves as a person before their relationship.

Demi described finding a sense of home with him, rather than looking to career achievements for happiness.

They said: “At the end of the day, I don’t come home to an award, you know what I mean? I come home to my dogs and my husband, and that’s what brings me joy.”

The couple met in 2022 while working on the singer’s album Holy Fvck.

Demi Lovato got married in 2025 (Credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Demi Lovato celebrates It’s Not That Deep anniversary

The hospital visit came days after Demi celebrated a year since releasing their ninth album, It’s Not That Deep.

The record arrived on October 24 last year.

Marking its first anniversary on Instagram, they celebrated both the music and their first year of marriage.

They looked back on a year filled with dancing and laughter alongside the people around Demi.

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Demi wrote on Instagram: “Happy 1st birthday IT’S NOT THAT DEEP. What a year!!! I love this album and the world we built so much. What a beautiful gift this project has been. Marking potentially the best year of my life. The first year of marriage to my husband, expressing myself creatively in new ways, also just lots of dancing, laughing, and being hot with the best people. I love this album and I love you xoxo.”

Jutes joined the celebrations in the comments, praising both Demi and the album.

He said: “Beautiful human, banger album. I love you and I’m so proud of you.”

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