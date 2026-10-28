Junior Andre reveals ‘twisted’ childhood memories at Katie Price’s home: ‘We thought she was playing a joke on us’

Junior Andre has recalled hearing unexplained footsteps with his sister Princess at mum Katie Price’s former home.

The 21-year-old shared the story on the Not My Bagg podcast earlier this year.

Princess, 19, said she experienced something similar at the property years later. That encounter felt even more frightening because the footsteps seemed to be getting closer.

“I thought someone was in front of me,” she recalled.

She also clarified that Katie has since moved out of the house where both incidents happened.

Princess and Junior opened up about their childhood memories at home (Credit: YouTube)

Junior Andre recalls childhood fright at Katie Price’s home

The conversation began when host Joe Baggs asked the siblings about their funniest childhood memories. Junior’s answer took things in a rather different direction.

“I mean, when I think of childhood memories for us, it’s either scary or twisted,” he said.

He explained that he meant experiences he considered paranormal. Junior said he and Princess had witnessed the same things and could back up each other’s accounts.

Their shared memory dated back to when they were around nine and 11 years old.

The siblings described staying together in a bedroom on the top floor of Katie’s old house. Their mum and older brother Harvey were elsewhere in the property.

They had left their bedroom door open and kept the lights on. Already feeling nervous, they also had the family dog in the room with them.

Junior described what happened next: “And then in the middle of the night, we suddenly heard [footsteps] coming up the stairs.”

Princess said hearing the sound across the carpet made it particularly unsettling.

“I don’t know how to explain it, it shook us, so we started screaming out, we thought mum was playing a joke on us or something,” Junior continued.

According to him, they received no response, leaving them frightened by what they had heard.

Princess and Junior Andre take on Celebrity Race Across the World

The siblings are now appearing together on Celebrity Race Across the World, competing alongside three other pairs.

Their challenge involves a 7,500km journey from Borneo to Melbourne in Australia.

The route crosses three countries and two continents, with five checkpoints before the finish.

Read more: Princess and Junior Andre discuss South Africa robbery trauma for the first time: ‘We thought we were going to die’

Celebrity Race Across the World airs on BBC One at 8pm on October 28

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