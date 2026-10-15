Princess and Junior Andre discuss South Africa robbery trauma for the first time: ‘We thought we were going to die’

Princess and Junior Andre have revealed how a South Africa robbery left them coping in very different ways.

Speaking to the Mail, the siblings discussed the 2018 attack publicly for the first time. They feared they would die while travelling with their mum, Katie Price.

Junior and Princess discussed the 2018 attack publicly for the first time (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Junior and Princess Andre on life after the attack

Junior recalled the danger they faced: “We were robbed, threatened with our lives, thinking we were going to die. That obviously made her scared to go out and be vulnerable.”

He explained that he responded by trying to confront his fears and become more independent.

Princess described a different experience after the robbery.

“I was scared to go anywhere. I always wanted people around me, because I’d never feel safe if they weren’t there,” she said.

What happened to Princess and Junior Andre in South Africa?

The siblings were just 10 and 12 when the family travelled to South Africa to film a reality show.

Their account describes six armed men attacking their car and threatening them with guns. The attackers took the family’s phones, laptops, cash and passports.

Katie later shared her own account of the attack and its impact on her mental health.

In 2022, she told the Mail she had been raped while being held at gunpoint.

She said there had been no security with them while she was filming with ITV. Katie believed having security there could have helped deal with the attackers.

Princess admitted she was scared to go anywhere alone after (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price previously spoke about protecting her children

Speaking on Loose Women, Katie recalled fearing for her life while trying to shield Princess and Junior.

“I can’t even tell you how traumatic it was. We all thought we were going to die. I was holding the pillow up waiting to be shot to protect my children,” she said.

She has also spoken about experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder and severe depression after the attack.

Katie said she went to therapy and spent time in a rehab facility to address her PTSD.

In her 2023 book, Katie’s mum Amy also reflected on the period that followed the robbery. She described the attack as a possible starting point for her daughter’s subsequent difficulties.

If you have experienced sexual assault, Rape Crisis offers support on 0808 802 9999.

Read more: Princess Andre, 19, finally addresses ‘romance’ with Love Island star Harrison Solomon, 23

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you.