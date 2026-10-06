Princess Andre has dismissed romance rumours linking her to Love Island star Harrison Solomon.

The Sun reported that the pair attended two events on consecutive nights. Their appearances quickly prompted questions about whether the friendship had become romantic.

The 19-year-old addressed the chatter directly on TikTok. Princess has faced romance rumours before, but her latest message left little room for doubt. She explained that she and Harrison share representatives, placing them at the same events.

“Rumours are really funny. Firstly we are part of the same management hence being at the same events. Also, just because a boy and a girl are laughing doesn’t mean anything romantic, me and Harrison,” she said.

She also rejected the assumption that laughter between them pointed to a relationship.

Princess addressed the rumours with fans online (Credit: TikTok)

Why Princess Andre and Harrison Solomon sparked rumours

Princess and Harrison attended the VIP launch of Shocktober Fest at Tulleys Farm on Friday night. They were also seen at a Thorpe Park event the previous evening.

The pair spent time with a wider friendship group, rather than attending alone. Harrison brought his younger sister, while Princess enjoyed the evening with two of her closest friends.

A source close to Princess also told The Sun that no romance was developing. The source said shared management had brought them to the same events. That account matched Princess’s own explanation.

Princess, the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, is 19.

Harrison appeared on Love Island in 2025 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Harrison Solomon’s Love Island history

Harrison, 23, entered Love Island’s 2025 series as a bombshell. His time in the villa became controversial during a triangle involving Lauren Wood and Toni Laithes.

Women’s Aid criticised Harrison’s treatment of Lauren in a statement addressing misogyny and sexism on reality television. The charity said women on such shows were often lied to, shamed and manipulated.

It called for more contestant education and praised viewers who challenged those behaviours online.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Harrison said he had seen the backlash and found it “hard to digest”. He maintained that he respected women and said Toni did not consider him a bad person.

He described the Women’s Aid statement as the toughest part of leaving the villa. Harrison added that seeing his mother upset had made the experience especially difficult.

Read more: Princess Andre ‘forced to intervene’ as mum Katie Price ‘on the prowl’ for new boyfriend following Lee Andrews split: ‘She hates being single’

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