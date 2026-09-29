Katie Price is reportedly looking for a younger boyfriend just two weeks after becoming single, with daughter Princess Andre concerned.

A source told the Mirror that the 48-year-old now favours younger men. The same source claims Princess urged her mother not to begin another relationship too quickly.

The newspaper reported that Katie confirmed her split from fourth husband Lee Andrews earlier this month.

“Kate hates being single, it’s just the way she’s wired. She’s been burned by the situation with Lee but instead of staying on her own for a bit, she’s on the prowl,” the source explained.

“She doesn’t want someone older again, she jokes that wrinkles are the absolute turn-off.”

Princess reportedly urged Katie not to rush and to consider compatibility and character.

Katie Price announced her split from Lee two weeks ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Andre reportedly urges caution

Princess, 19, reportedly spoke up because she wants Katie to look beyond a potential partner’s age.

Her advice focused on compatibility, character and not rushing into another relationship, the source claimed.

The source said: “Out of love for her mum, she felt forced to intervene and warn her not to rush into anything too soon.”

This concern reflected her wish for Katie to be happy, rather than opposition to another romance.

In February, Princess had previously described her mum as crazy after the whirlwind romance with Lee.

She still made her support clear, saying: “If she’s happy, I’m happy.”

The source claimed her worries concerned timing and suitability, rather than dating itself.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Princess Andre reportedly has her concerns (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price’s past relationships

Katie and Lee’s marriage followed her two-year relationship with Married At First Sight star JJ Slater, 33.

She has also had relationships with younger men, including Carl Woods, Kris Boyson and Charles Drury.

Her marriage to singer Peter Andre remains one of her most prominent former relationships.

Katie has described that relationship as the best time of her life. Peter is 16 years older than Katie, contrasting with the younger-partner preference now reported.

Her stepfather, Paul Price, discussed her relationship patterns during a Sky documentary in June.

He said he believed she struggled to remain single and usually wanted a partner.

Read more: Katie Price ‘already got a line-up of dates’ ready as she prepares to move on with 23-year-old ‘trophy boyfriend’

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