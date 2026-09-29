Olivia Colman has unveiled a long grey hairstyle for Wicker’s latest festival screening.

The actress, 52, revealed the striking look during the 22nd Zurich Film Festival on Monday. She beamed while posing with co-star Alexander Skarsgård on the Green Carpet at Sechseläutenplatz.

Her longer silver style contrasted sharply with the brunette pixie cut she wore earlier this year.

Olivia paired the hairstyle with a white dress featuring miniature bow details. She finished the look with understated make-up and a red lip.

The star also smiled for pictures with fans gathered for autographs.

Olivia Colman’s grey hair marks a striking change

Olivia wore her shorter brunette look while working on Netflix’s Pride And Prejudice adaptation.

She previously played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown and Queen Anne in The Favourite. The latter performance brought Olivia an Oscar, but Wicker sends her into a very different world.

Her festival appearance came as attention continues to build around the unusual fantasy romance. The film’s concept has already left some viewers both baffled and excited.

Fans praised Olivia’s new look (Credit: BBC)

‘Looks effortless and cool’

Many celebrated Olivia’s new look, with one X user declaring: “Personally I think this is the best #OliviaColman’s ever looked.”

“She looked stunning,” another person shared.

“Wow, he does look good,” a third remarked.

“Grey hair suits her, looks effortless and cool,” a fourth said.

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Wicker gives Olivia an unusual love story

In Wicker, Olivia plays a lonely fisherwoman whose smell and single status make her a village target.

Seeking affection, she asks a local basketmaker to create a husband from wicker. Peter Dinklage plays the craftsman, who spends a month weaving the unusual companion.

Alexander portrays the finished creation, whose appeal quickly sparks jealousy among the village’s women. The attention threatens local social order, while the village men want the wicker husband removed.

Elizabeth Debicki, Richard E. Grant and Phil Daniels also appear in the cast. The story mixes bawdy fantasy with an unexpectedly tender romance.

Olivia has already praised the screenplay behind the unconventional film. She said: “I think it’s in my top three favourite scripts I’ve ever read.”

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