Tributes pour in for Saved By The Bell legend Dennis Haskins as he dies age 75: ‘We’ll never forget you’

Saved By The Bell star Dennis Haskins, who became a household name as beloved high school principal Mr Belding, has died aged 75.

The legendary actor was best known for playing the memorable principal in the hugely popular US sitcom, which also became a firm favourite with British viewers.

The sad news was confirmed by Dennis’ agent, Jay Schachter, with tributes now pouring in from his co-stars and fans.

Saved By The Bell actor Dennis Haskins has died aged 75 (Credit: Cover Images)

Saved By The Bell actor Dennis Haskins dead

Acting agent Jay Schachter announced Dennis’ death in the early hours of Tuesday morning (September 29, 2026), describing his passing as a “tragic loss”.

Jay said: “Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more.

“He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what.”

Jay added: “He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.”

The cause of Dennis’ death has not been confirmed by his agent.

However, the owners of his favourite bar have said in an Instagram post that Dennis had been living with Parkinson’s disease.

Dimples Karaoke, located in California, said: “He had been silent about his fight with Parkinson’s, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention.

“He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, ‘What do I even say?’ So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life.

“What a cool and amazing life he had. Rest in peace, Dennis. You were very much loved and will never be forgotten.”

Dennis was famed for playing Mr Belding in the hit US show (Credit: Peacock)

Tributes pour in for Mr Belding star Dennis Haskins

Saved By The Bell first aired in 1989 and ran until 1993.

The sitcom followed a group of teenage friends at Bayside High, with Dennis playing their principal, Mr Belding.

Dennis, who was from Tennessee, reprised the role for spin-off series Saved By The Bell: The New Class.

He also made guest appearances in Saved By The Bell: The College Years and Saved By The Bell: The Wedding.

Mr Belding was famed for asking his pupils: “Hey, hey, hey. What is going on here?!”

The show was hugely popular in the US but also gained a big following in the UK, where it aired on Channel 4 at weekends and during school holidays.

Mario Lopez, who played AC Slater in the show, has paid tribute to Dennis on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of himself with his former co-star, Mario wrote: “RIP Dennis Haskins. Everyone’s favourite principal” He also added a tearful emoji.

His co-stars, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris, and Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski, are yet to react to the news publicly.

Fans have also been paying tribute to Dennis on X.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ON With Mario Lopez (@onwithmariolopez)

‘We’ll never forget you’

One wrote: “Rest in Peace, Dennis Haskins. I knew Mr. Belding a lot more than I knew my own principal. Thank you for all the wonderful memories at Bayside.”

Another added: “RIP Mr. Belding! You held a special place in my life growing up ❤️ Always setting an example of how to be a good person. Most of us may never have met you, but you were a superior role model to us. Rest easy Dennis!”

A third fan said: “I met Dennis Haskins at WonderCon in 2014. He was very kind. RIP, Mr. Belding. We’ll never forget you.”

Dennis also appeared in shows including The West Wing, Mad Men and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia during his long acting career.

He leaves behind one son.

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