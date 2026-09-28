Pete Wicks left in tears over ‘upsetting and unexpected arrival’ as Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake returns

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake is back tonight for a brand new series, and the tears start flowing within minutes.

Host and dog lover Pete Wicks is left visibly emotional as he returns to the rehoming centre for his first day back.

A desperate pet owner arrives at Dogs Trust with a Cane Corso and a crate containing eight tiny puppies.

Pete Wicks gets emotional at the arrival of eight day-old puppies in Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake (Credit: U)

The man has hand delivered the puppies himself just hours earlier, but he’s fallen on desperate financial times and can no longer afford to care for them.

Thankfully, Pete and the team are there to help. But it soon becomes clear that this will not be a straightforward case.

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’s Sake returns with sad story of Angel

Tonight’s episode (Monday September 28, 2026) opens with Pete arriving at the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Basildon, Essex.

It’s been several months since he was last there, but there’s no chance for a quiet return. Pete is immediately thrown into an emotional situation.

A car arrives carrying a dark brown Cane Corso named Angel and her eight day old puppies. The owner, who does not want to appear on camera, is, according to Pete, in tears.

Just 24 hours earlier, he had hand-delivered all eight puppies. But after losing his job, he no longer has the money needed to care for them.

Pete explains: “Before I’ve had a chance to settle in at my second home, the Basildon site, there’s an unexpected arrival.

“A Cane Corso and her eight, one-day-old pups have just been brought in by someone who can no longer afford to take care of them.”

Angel refuses to leave the car, leaving Pete and the team to remove the puppies and take them inside for checks by the veterinary team.

Pete tells veterinary nurse Charlotte: “Mum is outside in the car and Kels is just trying to get her in.

She’s 11 months old, eight puppies had last night. He hand delivered them all but they’re very young. There’s one that’s tiny.”

A crew member then asks Pete: “Are you okay, Pete?”

Cane Corso Angel is too scared to leave the car (Credit: U)

“It’s such a sad situation,” he replies.

“I’ve just spoken to the guy and he is absolute bits. He’s hand delivered all these puppies overnight and has lost his job.

“To be honest, it’s upset me a little bit.”

‘Emotional already’

Manager Kelly wants to reunite Angel with her puppies as quickly as possible. Thankfully, after checking them over, the team soon puts them back together in a pen.

Pete stands outside fighting back tears before admitting: “These are these sort of stories that always get me. It’s not the guy’s fault. The way everything is at the minute, he’s put the dogs first and brought them here.

“I praise him for that 100 per cent.”

Pete learns that the puppies could have a life-threatening infection (Credit: U)

He adds: “We’re only early on and I’m all emotional already.”

But the emotional start is only the beginning, as things soon become even more worrying for some of the puppies.

The veterinary team begin questioning whether Angel could have the highly contagious and life threatening bacterial infection brucella. There are concerns she may have passed it on to her litter.

When does Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake on?

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake starts at tonight on U&W (Monday September 218, 2026). The show begins at 9pm and runs for an hour. Fans can also stream it for free on U.

So, if you’re settling in for tonight’s episode, it might be worth having a box of tissues nearby.

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