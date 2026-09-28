BBC hits back as Strictly’s viewing figures dip for first live show

Strictly Come Dancing and the BBC has hit back after the show’s first live episode of 2026 attracted fewer overnight ratings than its launch.

The Saturday episode reportedly averaged 4.8 million viewers, as reported by the Radio Times. According to reports, the 2025 equivalent last year drew an average of 6.2 million.

Last weekend, the 2026 launch show drew 5.8million viewers.

However, the BBC has stressed that overnight ratings do not include everyone who watches later on iPlayer. The drop came after the new-look Strictly launch, which introduced Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe.

The first live show gave the revamped presenting team its first opportunity to oversee the competition in real time. Some viewers were left unconvinced by where the trio had been positioned during the programme.

Strictly’s viewing figures dropped for the second show (Credit: BBC)

BBC points to Strictly’s iPlayer audience

Speaking to Digital Spy, a Strictly spokesperson pointed out that the initial figures do not capture the show’s entire audience.

“Strictly was the most watched programme of the night, with a peak of 5 million viewers. As ever, overnight ratings do not give the full picture of all those who watch in an on-demand world.”

Strictly’s 5 million peak audience put it ahead of every other programme broadcast that night. It was also slightly higher than the show’s average of 4.8 million viewers.

The episode went straight to the top of iPlayer’s most-popular chart after Saturday’s broadcast. It later dropped to third place as other programmes overtook it.

An early-release episode of EastEnders and the latest instalment of The Split Up moved above Strictly. The latter is a new spin-off drama.

Despite the strong iPlayer performance, the overnight figures marked a notable reversal for the BBC ballroom competition. It was the first time since 2019 that Strictly’s launch had attracted more viewers than its first week in the initial ratings.

The BBC has hit back (Credit: BBC)

England match gave Strictly major Saturday competition

Strictly was also up against some major competition during its first live show, with ITV1 airing the UEFA Nations League clash between England and Spain at the same time.

The scheduling clash may have played a part in the lower overnight audience.

However, the BBC’s response highlighted Strictly’s position as the most-watched programme of the night, while also pointing to its performance on demand.

The viewing figures were not the only talking point following Saturday’s show. Emma, Josh and Johannes hosted their first live edition together.

Fans questioned the trio’s positioning during the programme, while sound clarity also became a concern for some viewers. The reaction suggested there were still elements of the new presenting arrangement to settle.

Josh, Emma and JoJo hosted their first live show (Credit: BBC)

What happens next on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and iPlayer. Its companion show, It Takes Two, continues on weekday evenings on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The next live show will give the presenting trio another opportunity to get comfortable with the format. It should also provide another indication of how the overnight audience develops.

For now, the BBC has stressed that the 4.8 million overnight figure does not represent Strictly’s full audience. The show’s catch-up figures will therefore be an important part of the wider ratings picture.

Read more: Strictly star Shaun Wright-Phillips shares ‘frustration’ in new message after first live performance

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 3 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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