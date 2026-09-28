Will Mellor to meet Andrew Malkinson who was wrongly jailed for 17 years in hard-hitting documentary series

Will Mellor is turning his attention to wrongful convictions in new documentary series Convictions Gone Bad.

The new Crime+Investigation show sees Will meet people who believe they were failed by the justice system.

The programme explores murder convictions and other criminal cases, including rape, where innocent people were wrongly sent to prison.

Will Mellor is fronting new documentary series Convictions Gone Bad (Credit: ITV)

The subject is particularly personal for Will, whose own father spent time behind bars.

He has also become a campaigner since taking on the role of Lee Castleton in Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

Will Mellor to front new crime series Convictions Gone Bad

Ahead of Convictions Gone Bad’s launch on Sky, Will has opened up about why he believes television should question powerful institutions such as prisons.

The series follows his role in Mr Bates Vs The Post Office. The ITV drama brought the Horizon scandal to national attention and increased pressure on politicians.

Now, Will hopes his new factual series can spark a wider conversation around wrongful convictions.

One case explored in the series is that of Sam Hallam, who was just 17 when he was wrongly convicted of murdering trainee chef Essayas Kassahun. The killing took place in central London, but Sam was not there.

Police failed to check evidence from Sam’s phone that could have cleared him. He subsequently spent more than seven years in prison.

While Sam was behind bars, his father Terry took his own life. The devastating family tragedy added another painful chapter to the case.

Will said: “Sam was wrongly sent to prison for a crime he was nowhere near when it happened. What I see as a common thread is it’s the powers -that-be who don’t like to be proved wrong.”

Will played real life Horizon victim Lee Castleton in Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Will ‘shaken’ by Andrew Malkinson case

Another episode looks at Andrew Malkinson, who spent 17 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of rape. His conviction was eventually quashed.

Will’s late father, Bill, served time in prison for handling stolen goods and spoke about his experiences behind bars. Those memories influenced Will’s reaction to the stigma Andrew faced while knowing he was innocent.

He is quoted in The Sun, saying: “Imagine being Andrew Malkinson, knowing you’re innocent but you’ve got that label attached to you. I don’t know how I would cope with the anger of that or the injustice of it.”

Will also spoke about concerns for his mixed race children and the possibility they could face prejudice because of their skin colour.

The actor shares son Jayden, 22, and daughter Renee, 18, with wife Michelle. He described the thought of his family experiencing such prejudice as ‘putting the fear of God’ into him.

When does Convictions Gone Bad with Will Mellor start?

Convictions Gone Bad with Will Mellor is coming to screens next week. The documentary series has five episodes, with the first airing on Monday October 5, 2026.

Viewers can watch it on the Crime+Investigation channel at 9pm. The channel is available on Sky and Virgin Media.

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