Strictly fans slam Johannes Radebe’s behaviour during his first live show

Strictly host Johannes Radebe has faced criticism from viewers over his behaviour during his first live show last night (Saturday, September 26).

The professional dancer, 39, stepped into Claudia Winkleman’s former role, chatting to the celebrities and professional dancers in the ‘Clauditorium’ after their performances.

Johannes’ role was speaking to the celebs and dancers last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly host Johannes Radebe under fire

Some Strictly fans became increasingly frustrated with Johannes as the live show went on.

The South African dancer would start speaking as the celebrity and their professional partner made their way up the stairs into the auditorium. However, his opening remarks about voting were repeatedly drowned out by the cheering crowd.

Viewers took to X to criticise Johannes and the production team, questioning why the same thing kept happening throughout the show.

“Can Johannes wait until they are upstairs and they’ve all stopped cheering before he starts talking?” one viewer fumed.

“Johannes, stop talking when the couples are walking up the stairs – the crowd are cheering and clapping we cannot hear you!” another said.

JoJo came under fire (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans slam JoJo

The complaints continued, with more viewers taking issue with the timing of Johannes’ links.

“Why does Johannes keep talking when they’re coming up the stairs? There’s so much audience noise going on I can’t hear a word he says,” a third wrote.

“So now I’m talking to the director, sound team, you’re good. Stop. Cueing. Johannes. To. Start. Talking. While. Everyone. Is. Still. Cheering,” another added.

“It puzzled me last night why Johannes started speaking before the camera cut to him after EVERY dance; it was barely audible & struggled to hear a single word he was saying!” a fifth moaned.

However, not everyone blamed JoJo for the issue, with some viewers coming to his defence.

“The director will be in JoJo’s ear telling him when to speak; it’s down to sound mixing that we couldn’t hear him over cheers, not Johannes. He will have been doing exactly as directed,” one fan said.

Read more: Strictly fans predict Shaun Wright-Phillips will exit show first as he lands joint bottom of the leaderboard

Strictly continues on Saturday (October 3) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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