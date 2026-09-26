Strictly Come Dancing 2026 fans are calling on the BBC to bring back the programme’s familiar dance-and-song reveal after a social media change divided viewers.

Instead, the broadcaster showed the 2026 cast adding their names and routines to one shared sign-up sheet. Each celebrity and professional appeared in turn before the finished board revealed every pairing and dance.

The video confirmed the Week One songs and dances, but it was the new presentation that soon stole the spotlight.

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Strictly Come Dancing viewers want individual reveals back

In previous series, each celebrity and professional had their own clip revealing their weekly performance.

The short videos would see each pair offer a glimpse of the dance they were due to perform. You can see the old clips below.

For some fans, it was not the routines that caused frustration, but the way the BBC presented them. One Instagram user wrote: “Can we at least keep the normal song reveal format, we have enough change already.”

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Another pleaded: “From next week could we please go back to the normal way.”

A third wrote: “I hope next week it is back to the nice little video with what dance and song on a Tuesday!! Please!!!”

However, not everyone was against the switch, with another viewer saying: “I quite like this change.”

Meanwhile, other fans were more than happy to gush over the dances and song choices.

Strictly 2026 has seen a lot of changes so far (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing changes put familiar traditions under scrutiny

The latest disagreement comes as Strictly Come Dancing goes through a wider overhaul following Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s departures.

Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe now make up the presenting team, marking another obvious change for long-time viewers. Several fan-favourite professional dancers have also left, while new faces and a spin-off have joined the wider Strictly offering.

Against that backdrop, even a small promotional change has become a talking point for fans keen to hold on to familiar Strictly traditions. The sign-up sheet still provided all the information, but some viewers clearly missed the more personal, staged reveal.

The new series of Strictly is hosted by Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe (Credit: BBC)

When Strictly Come Dancing 2026 is on

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 continues with its first live show on Saturday, September 26.

Fifteen couples are listed, spanning Quicksteps, Sambas, Tangos, Cha Chas, a Foxtrot, a Jive and a Paso Doble.

Read more: Josh Widdicombe shares ‘fears’ ahead of first live Strictly show: ‘What could possibly go wrong?’

Bethany and Nancy will Quickstep to Stop This Flame by Celeste, while Will and Dianne tackle a Samba. Dani and Nikita also have a Samba, while Lawrence and Jowita will perform the evening’s only Paso Doble.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday September 26 at 6.15pm.

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