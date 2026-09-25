Prince William and Prince Harry could be “horrified” over their uncle’s new memoir about their late mother Princess Diana.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward made the assessment during a live recording of HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast at Quaglino’s. She argued Charles Spencer’s allegations about King Charles would be difficult for both sons to accept.

The claim follows Tuesday’s publication of Earl Spencer’s memoir about Princess Diana, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. The book has drawn controversy over its portrayal of the king following Diana’s death in 1997.

In the memoir, Earl Spencer alleges that Charles said the words “we’ll forget her soon enough” after Diana’s death.

Buckingham Palace shared a statement shortly after the claims emerged. They said: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

William and Harry may feel “horrified” by their uncle’s book, according to a royal commentator (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ingrid Seward discusses Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Diana book

“I would think that William and Harry would be absolutely horrified that their uncle should say something like that about their father and I would think that Charles [Spencer]’s two sisters would be as well,” Ingrid said. Her comments remain an expert assessment.

She also suggested Diana would have been disappointed by the book’s release. According to Ingrid, Diana might criticise her former husband herself but would not have wanted others doing so.

She said: “And as for Diana, it’s the last thing in the world she would ever want, for anyone to put her husband down. She could, but no one else could.”

That remains Ingrid’s opinion about how the late princess could have felt.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson ‘receives offers for explosive book’ as she ‘wants to set the record straight’

Earl Spencer addresses Prince Harry’s position

Charles Spencer has given a very different account of Harry’s position. He told PEOPLE that Harry was “completely fine” with the memoir.

According to the earl, Harry only checked that it contained nothing embarrassing. Charles also acknowledged concern about how William and Harry might view his portrayal of their father.

However, he maintained that the memoir did not compromise their privacy. He has described its purpose as celebrating his sister, rather than attacking the king.

Earl Charles Spencer appeared on Lorraine this week to talk about Diana book (Credit: YouTube/Lorraine)

King Charles claims are at the centre of the row

Among the book’s allegations is a claim about the then-Prince Charles after Diana died in a 1997 car crash.

It alleges he appeared “giddily elated” and made a dismissive remark about her memory. The memoir says he told the earl: “We’ll forget her soon enough.”

However, those descriptions come from Charles Spencer’s account and should be treated as allegations. These passages appear to underpin Ingrid’s prediction about the princes’ feelings.

Piers Morgan dispute adds to the controversy

The memoir has also faced a separate challenge from broadcaster Piers Morgan. After publication, Piers threatened legal action over its account of an interaction before Diana’s funeral.

Piers said the memoir wrongly links him to hidden-camera gym photographs of Diana published by the Sunday Mirror. The images appeared on November 7, 1993, according to his account.

However, Piers said he didn’t join the Daily Mirror until October 1995.

Charles Spencer later apologised for an error concerning the dates Piers edited the Daily Mirror.

The dispute adds another complication around a book already prompting strong reactions.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.