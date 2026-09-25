Sarah Ferguson ‘receives offers for explosive book’ as she ‘wants to set the record straight’

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly received seven-figure offers for a book which could address some of the monarchy’s most sensitive controversies.

Publishing sources told The Sun that Sarah, 66, could be “days away” from a deal with a US publisher.

This follows earlier speculation about a possible Sarah Ferguson tell-all documentary, although no deal was confirmed.

However, people close to Sarah have tempered the latest claim. They acknowledged several offers but said direct talks had not begun.

Could Sarah release a book? (Credit: Anthony Carrel/Starface Photo/Cover Images)

Sarah Ferguson’s book could address Andrew and Epstein scandal

According to The Sun, a chapter-by-chapter synopsis has been prepared for interested publishing houses.

The notes reportedly identify several possible subjects, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They may also cover Sarah’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019.

Publishing sources also claimed Sarah wants to rebuild her reputation while easing financial pressures.

A source said: “Sarah wants to set the record straight about everything and earn some money to resolve her financial issues.”

That remains an attributed account, rather than a public statement from Sarah.

US officials have released emails between Sarah and Epstein through the Epstein files. The correspondence has renewed scrutiny of their relationship.

Sarah has strongly denied any wrongdoing connected with Epstein.

People close to Sarah also rejected the broadest interpretation of the proposed autobiography. They said she did not want to produce a book airing her family’s recent scandals. That distinction matters because no final contents have been confirmed.

No publishing contract has been publicly announced.

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been offered a seven-figure book deal (Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages)

Sarah Ferguson report follows royal memoir row

The reported offers follow Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer’s publication of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

His memoir contains disputed allegations involving King Charles and the aftermath of Diana’s death.

Buckingham Palace responded to Earl Spencer’s account, saying grief can affect reason, judgement and memory years later.

Earl Spencer has said his book celebrates his sister and was not intended as an attack on the king.

That dispute provides a charged backdrop for any new book connected to Sarah.

Sarah’s potential subjects would also bring different sensitivities. Any material about Andrew or Epstein would attract particular attention.

Harry and Meghan are only listed as possible topics within the reported synopsis.

What happens next for Sarah Ferguson

Sarah has previously published two memoirs, in 1996 and 2011. She also created the Budgie the Little Helicopter children’s books, later adapted for television.

The reported synopsis points towards personal controversy and several royal relationships. Still, an offer is not the same as an agreed book.

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s ‘plan to rebuild royal bridges’ after Eugenie’s baby news

The Sun did not name a publisher, working title or expected publication date. Nor has Sarah publicly announced a deal.

ED! has reached out to Sarah Ferguson’s representatives for further comment.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.