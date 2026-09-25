Abbey Clancy suffering ‘crisis’ as she wants to renew ‘spark’ with husband Peter Crouch: ‘She feels invisible since she turned 40’

Abbey Clancy wants to rebuild the romantic spark with Peter Crouch after turning 40 dented her confidence.

Heatworld claims the model and presenter hopes more date nights and child-free weekends will help the couple reconnect. She has recently spoken about feeling overlooked, while insisting people still want romance, fun and a full life.

Their plans come as they film the Prime Video reality series The Crouches, due for release in 2027.

According to the publication, daily pressures have left Abbey exhausted and more likely to rebuff romantic moments.

Those demands reportedly include raising four children and renovating the family’s new home.

Abbey recently opened up about turning 40 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Abbey opens up about turning 40

Abbey recently described how reaching 40 can affect confidence.

She said: “A lot of people do feel a bit overlooked [at 40] and can lose confidence. We’re still alive. We still want to be romanced and have fun and live life to the full.”

Meanwhile, a source revealed: “Abbey is having a bit of a crisis of confidence at the moment.”

“She’s spoken about feeling invisible since she turned 40. She’s used to male attention – and she doesn’t feel like she gets as much these days, which feels strange for her.”

The source also said Abbey sometimes turns Peter away when he tries to be romantic.

Abbey reportedly is feeling ‘invisible’ since turning 40 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch plan more time together

The couple reportedly hope to arrange more evenings out and occasional weekends without their children. Their aim is to spend time as partners, away from work and household pressures.

The source said: “She really wants to focus on getting the spark back in their marriage. Pete absolutely adores her and still fancies her like mad.”

Abbey, meanwhile, reportedly wants to recover some of the confidence she felt when she was younger.

The pair have been married since 2011 after meeting in a Liverpool bar around 20 years ago. They now balance family life with their careers and their candid podcast, The Therapy Crouch.

The show often covers parenthood and intimacy, with both sharing frank jokes about married life.

Their workload has also grown during their house move and renovation project. Abbey is handling the interior design, according to the source. That responsibility is said to be adding to her tiredness alongside parenting and filming.

Read more: Mum-of-four Abbey Clancy, 40, shares baby bombshell with Peter Crouch, 45, as she fears she’s ‘too old’ for another child

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