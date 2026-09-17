Mum-of-four Abbey Clancy, 40, shares baby bombshell with Peter Crouch, 45, as she fears she’s ‘too old’ for another child

Abbey Clancy has admitted she wants another baby with Peter Crouch, while voicing fears that her age may rule it out.

Speaking on The Therapy Crouch, the 40-year-old raised the subject with her husband. The couple currently share four children.

Abbey and Peter have discussed having another baby before. During the latest exchange, Abbey told Peter: “I really want another baby but you won’t let me. I’m too old but I’d love a newborn…”

Abbey wants another child with Peter (Credit: YouTube)

Abbey Clancy opens up about a fifth child with Peter Crouch

Abbey and former footballer Peter, 45, have been married since 2011. They are parents to two daughters and two sons.

Abbey spoke warmly about their shared fondness for children during the exchange. She said: “We’re suckers for the old kids malarky, we love it don’t we?”

Peter then interjected: “We’ll be grandparents soon!” The quip kept the conversation light, but Abbey returned to the practical question of timing.

She noted that her mother had given birth to her sister at 40. Abbey added that she would “have to get pregnant straight away” if the couple chose to proceed.

Abbey also estimated she would be about 43 by the birth. Her comments expressed a hope, rather than confirming a new pregnancy or firm plan.

The conversation instead centred on Abbey’s wish and her concern about age.

Abbey and Peter got married in 2011 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Abbey reflects on turning 40

The baby discussion follows earlier remarks from Abbey about turning 40 and how women experience ageing.

During a previous podcast episode, she said some women can feel invisible or overlooked at that age. Abbey suggested those feelings can knock confidence.

She argued that women still want romance, enjoyment and a full life as they grow older. Her frustration also centred on different standards applied to men and women.

Abbey said men are often judged less harshly for visible ageing. She asked: “Why aren’t we allowed to have wrinkles on our face?”

She then told Peter she could not believe he would soon be a 50-year-old husband. He corrected her timing, saying the milestone remained five years away.

Read more: Father-of-five Jamie Oliver, 51, shares baby bombshell live on air

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!