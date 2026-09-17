Key security challenge Prince George could face at Eton that William never dealt with ‘revealed’

Prince George faces a privacy challenge at Eton that his father did not encounter during his own years there.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Page Six that social media has added another layer to protecting the young royal.

The 13-year-old started at Eton College on September 8, accompanied by Prince William and Princess Kate.

He is set to spend five years at the boarding school, living on-site during term time.

George began life at Eton earlier this month (Credit: Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Prince George’s privacy challenge at Eton

Schofield contrasted George’s arrival with William and Prince Harry’s schooldays, before social media became central to teenage life.

She said: “William and Harry attended before social media transformed adolescence. George won’t have that luxury.”

Schofield added: “His security challenge isn’t just physical protection anymore. It’s protecting his privacy in an age where something can go viral in seconds.”

The expert also believes George’s security presence must avoid overshadowing classmates or highlighting his future position as king.

She suspects “every effort will be made” to stop that status dominating ordinary interactions with his peers.

That approach would echo the arrangements during William’s time at Eton, which ran from 1995 until 2000.

Schofield said his protection officers then wore plain clothes and stayed in the background.

“That philosophy of being seen as little as possible is probably even more important today because teenagers are already growing up under the microscope of social media,” she said.

Prince William was at Eton from 1995 to 2000 (Credit: Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Prince George’s support at Eton

Security is only one part of George’s adjustment to his new school.

Eton has 25 boarding houses. Each is overseen by a house master and dame, who provide pastoral care and support.

George will also be assigned a designated mentor, traditionally known at Eton as an uncle. A timelord will help him manage his diary and keep track of the school’s busy timetable. Those layers of support are intended to help pupils settle into boarding life and manage its demands.

George’s timetable includes English, maths, science, geography and history. The wider curriculum offers Latin, divinity, classical Greek, drama, art, PE, music and design. Modern languages include French, German, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Mandarin.

The school structure gives pupils several points of contact beyond classroom teachers.

For George, those routines will sit alongside the less visible demands described by Schofield.

His family’s Eton connection may be familiar, but the online risks are markedly newer.

In Schofield’s view, keeping security unobtrusive will be central as George settles into school life.

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