King Charles has issued a rare public rebuttal after Earl Spencer made a striking claim about Princess Diana’s death.

The intervention followed the Daily Mail‘s publication of claims from Earl Spencer’s new memoir.

The dispute centres on Earl Spencer’s forthcoming memoir about Princess Diana, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. It is due for release on September 22.

In the book, Diana’s brother describes a heated telephone call with the then Prince of Wales after Diana’s death in 1997. He claims Charles said: “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough!”

According to the book, Earl Spencer writes: “Prince Charles continued his stream of anger, without me interrupting. Then he stopped.

“I assumed the pause signalled an effort to bring himself under control, but then he unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death. ‘Rest assured,’ he hissed, ‘we’ll forget her soon enough!'”

The palace’s intervention directly casts doubt on that account.

Buckingham Palace released a response to Charles Spencer’s book on behalf of King Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Buckingham Palace questions Earl Spencer’s memory

The palace prefaced its intervention by noting that it does not usually comment on books.

However, a spokesperson said grief can “cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory”. The statement added that those effects may remain unrecognised by others, even many years after a loss.

It did not provide a detailed alternative account of the alleged conversation.

The statement in full read: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

A source close to the king reportedly told The Telegraph that the alleged comment about Diana was “just not in his nature”.

They added: “It certainly wasn’t in his nature at that time, when he was a man absolutely grief-stricken.”

They also cited his push for Diana to receive a full state-style ceremonial funeral.

Royal commentators have interpreted the palace’s blunt statement as a sign of serious anger from the king. Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said Charles appeared “incandescent” by the allegation.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams called Earl Spencer’s account “destructive”. He also claimed it was driven by hatred.

Majesty editor Ingrid Seward took a different approach, focusing on how Diana might have viewed the disclosure. She argued Diana would have been “horrified” by a remark which could appear malicious.

Princess Diana’s brother Charles is releasing a memoir about his late sister (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Diana’s funeral row centred on William and Harry

The earl says the argument began over Princess Diana’s funeral procession.

He opposed plans for Prince William and Prince Harry to walk behind their mother’s coffin. William was 15, while Harry was 12.

The earl believed Diana would not have wanted them to endure such a public ordeal. He writes that Charles invoked his own walk behind Lord Mountbatten’s coffin in 1979.

Diana’s brother countered that Charles had been 30 at that funeral. The memoir says the exchange then escalated into anger.

In the end, both princes joined Charles, Prince Philip and Earl Spencer behind Diana’s coffin.

The brothers later described the choice as a collective family decision in a 2017 BBC documentary. William said it was among the hardest things he had done.

Harry said he remained glad that he took part. Those later reflections do not establish what was said during the earlier private call.

Charles Spencer made a claim about King Charles in his Diana memoir (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earl Spencer’s memoir puts royal history back in focus

Earl Spencer has said his aim is to tell the truth about Diana from his perspective in the memoir. He has described the project as a positive tribute to his sister.

The publication comes as the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death approaches next year. She died aged 36 following a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

Read more: Copies of Charles Spencer’s Princess Diana memoir ‘stolen in lorry raid’

Neither Earl Spencer nor William and Harry had publicly addressed the palace statement at the time of reporting. The central allegation therefore remains sharply contested.

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