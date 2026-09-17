Louise Thompson has appeared to take aim at ex Spencer Matthews while celebrating fiancé Ryan Libbey’s kindness and consistency.

The former Made in Chelsea star shared the pointed social-media caption alongside a family montage on Instagram.

The comments appeared aimed at former boyfriend Spencer Matthews, whom she dated on and off between 2012 and 2013. However, Louise did not name Spencer in the quoted caption.

Louise and Ryan are engaged (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise Thompson calls kindness essential

In the video, Louise combined holiday footage with affectionate scenes of life at home with Ryan and their son.

Her caption urged women to choose a kind partner. She wrote that kindness matters when life becomes difficult, adding that she felt glad to have found Ryan.

Then came the sharper section. Without identifying the former partner, Louise wrote: “Unfortunately, I spent years begging a loser for the bare minimum.”

She contrasted that experience with Ryan’s steady support. Louise praised “the man whose only ever shown consistency, understanding, gentleness” and said he made her feel central.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson)

Louise Thompson and Spencer Matthews’ public split

Much of Louise and Spencer’s relationship played out on Made in Chelsea.

They dated on and off during 2012 and 2013, with their difficulties unfolding publicly on the E4 reality series.

Their official breakup was confirmed in April 2013, during the programme’s fifth series. It followed allegations that Spencer had cheated on her.

The former couple’s confrontation was filmed beside the River Thames and became a widely remembered scene from the show.

The scene included a remark from Spencer which appeared to blame Louise for the alleged cheating. The relationship had also faced repeated cheating rumours before their separation.

Louise earlier comments about Spencer

In 2018, Louise also discussed Spencer’s proposal to Vogue Williams in an interview with Heat magazine.

She said the Lion King setting would have been her worst nightmare. Louise also expressed relief that she had avoided that future, while saying it was good people could change.

At the time, she said she and Spencer remained friends despite their frequent Made in Chelsea rows.

By then, both had moved on. Louise began her relationship with Ryan in 2016, after ending her romance with Alik Alfus.

The couple later welcomed their son in 2021. Her latest montage focused on their home life, holidays and the dependability she values in Ryan.

Her post ultimately drew a stark contrast between an unnamed former partner and the man she plans to marry.

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