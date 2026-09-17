Jodie Marsh has claimed people want her dead and says she has prepared a list of suspects.

The 47-year-old shared the message on X on Wednesday (Sept 16).

It follows her allegations about repeated reports against Fripps Farm, which she blames on trolls. The post sparked concern among followers, who encouraged her to stay close to supportive people.

Jodie revealed she has made a list of suspects who want her dead (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jodie Marsh says she has left a list of people who ‘want me dead’

Jodie opened her message with questions about several examples of disturbing behaviour. She did not identify who those questions concerned.

When one fan replied, insisting the situation “sounds horrendous”, the former Celebrity Big Brother star wrote: “Put it this way, there’s a lot of people who want me dead.”

She then continued: “I know too much. And if anything happens to me I’ve left a list of what I know and also who the main suspects will be. And that list includes my stalkers. Sad but actually true,” with a crying emoji.

Followers reportedly urged Jodie to avoid toxic influences and focus on positive support around her. One warned the situation sounded damaging, both physically and mentally.

“Jesus Christ. You need to distance yourself from all of this. It’s such negative toxicity, it will drag you down physically and mentally. It’s not sustainable,” one user wrote.

“It’s just toxic energy you don’t need. Surround yourself with good positive people,” another insisted.

Jodie discusses reports against Fripps Farm

Jodie has also spoken about alleged harassment involving inspections at her animal rescue centre.

She said people repeatedly report the farm to animal inspectors, causing frequent visits.

However, Jodie insisted: “We are constantly inspected and we pass every inspection with flying colours.” She also described the animals as fit and healthy.

Fripps Farm opened in 2020 and houses more than 250 rescue animals, according to The Sun. Many were reportedly saved from slaughter.

Jodie alleged people nearby were obsessed with her and wanted to force her from her home. She said she was waiting to hear from a lawyer and hoped to share an update soon.

During a now-deleted TikTok live, she also alleged nearby stalkers monitored everything she did. Jodie did not name anyone in the live.

Jodie also revealed she split from her boyfriend this week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jodie’s relationship split

The latest claims come shortly after Jodie announced her split from Lukas Sheen.

She said an unidentified woman had repeatedly phoned Lukas, prompting questions about their relationship.

Jodie alleged he would not reveal the caller’s identity and had lied about who was ringing. Lukas has not commented on those claims.

She also rejected suggestions that she could not sustain relationships. Jodie said she had loved him deeply but recently noticed several warning signs.

Read more: Gemma Collins ‘doesn’t want anyone to hate’ on fiancé Rami Hawash as she addresses his ‘addiction and dependency’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!