Cat Deeley ‘trapped’ as urge to ‘move forward’ becomes ‘complicated’ amid co-parenting with ex Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley is reportedly weighing a fresh television challenge, with family ties complicating any possible move back to America following her split from Patrick Kielty.

Closer claims the This Morning presenter misses US television after more than two years on the ITV sofa.

A possible This Morning exit and return to America has remained a talking point since her separation from Patrick.

However, the latest account comes from a source rather than Cat herself.

Her reported dilemma arrives during a successful period for This Morning. The programme recently won Best Daytime at the National Television Awards.

Cat and Patrick announced their split last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cat Deeley’s career options are reportedly complicated following Patrick Kielty split

A source claimed Cat is proud of her work on This Morning. However, they suggested she does not expect to remain on the daytime sofa.

“Cat is desperate for a fresh challenge after more than two years on This Morning. She’s proud of what she’s achieved on the show, but doesn’t necessarily see herself sitting on that sofa indefinitely,” they said.

“She misses the scale and excitement of American television and feels there is still unfinished business there. She wants to move forward and take on something different, but her options are more complicated now. Her 50-50 co-parenting arrangement with Patrick means that relocating to America with their sons is not realistic,” the source added.

ED! has contacted Cat’s reps for comment.

Cat reportedly wants to work in the US again (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cat Deeley’s American television history

America already forms a major part of Cat’s career.

She lived there for 15 years and hosted So You Think You Can Dance. Her other US credits included Good Morning America.

Cat and Patrick married in 2012, later making their home in Los Angeles.

The couple returned permanently to the UK in 2020, reportedly because of safety concerns.

They announced their marriage had ended last year and have both remained based in London. This arrangement has allowed them to continue co-parenting their two sons, according to Closer.

For now, remaining in London reportedly supports their shared parenting schedule.

Charlie Coleman link adds to reported US pull

Closer also reported that Cat has been seen with American businessman Charlie Coleman in recent months.

The magazine’s source claimed their closeness has sharpened Cat’s interest in opportunities across the Atlantic.

They said Charlie’s work takes him to America, making the distance another source of frustration.

Yet the same account stressed that Cat’s children remain her priority.

“Cat is ambitious, but she is a mum before anything else,” the source added. “America may have to wait, even if part of her heart is already there.”

Read more: Cat Deeley beaming with joy as she shares rare family update with sons

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