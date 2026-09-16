Cat Deeley stuns fans with ‘insane’ appearance as she shows off toned legs on photoshoot

Cat Deeley has shared striking behind-the-scenes photographs from a mystery shoot, posing cross-legged in a blazer minidress.

The This Morning presenter, 49, completed the look with stiletto heels while sitting on a simple bar stool.

The pictures arrive after Cat’s playful bikini-and-lawnmower post, shared during a break from This Morning earlier this summer.

Cat posted the images to Instagram on Tuesday, offering followers a glimpse of the work behind the final pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

Cat Deeley reveals a cheeky photoshoot detail

One frame showed Cat holding her poised position, with the tailored mini outfit creating a sharp, leg-baring silhouette.

Her styling paired the structured blazer shape with a short hemline and slim stilettos.

Another caught her during preparations as a makeup artist worked on her face.

Cat offered no clues about the photoshoot’s purpose, leaving the final project a mystery for now.

Instead, she kept her caption short and playful: “Sometimes all you need is a bar stool and a leaf blower.”

Cat stunned fans with her latest photoshoot (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Fans react to Cat Deeley’s blazer minidress

Followers soon filled the comments with compliments, focusing particularly on Cat’s long legs and confident pose.

One fan simply wrote: “Gorgeous”.

Another summed up the reaction with: “legs for weeks”.

“She has scrubbed up well!” This Morning star Alice Beer wrote.

“Insane,” another fan gushed. “Love this outfit on you, Cat. Stunning blazer and shoes!” another added.

Patrick was spotted on a ‘date’ (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Patrick Kielty outing forms recent backdrop

The update comes days after reports of Patrick Kielty’s pub date with Michelle McManus.

Patrick and Michelle were seen leaving a north London pub after around three hours over dinner and wine.

The Sun reported that a friend introduced them during the summer.

A source told the newspaper it was early days, while saying the pair got along well. The source also said both were single when they first met.

Michelle owns fashion merchandising company Rolling People, which she co-founded with her former husband in 2011. She separated from her husband four years ago, according to the report.

Patrick and Cat announced their separation in a joint statement in July 2025. They said no third party had played a role in ending their marriage.

The former couple also pledged to remain united as loving parents to their two sons.

Read more: Cat Deeley makes ‘nanny’ confession following marriage split from Patrick Kielty

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