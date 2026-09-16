Four copies of Charles Spencer’s new Princess Diana memoir have reportedly been stolen from a lorry in the Netherlands.

The Daily Mail claims the break-in happened only days before Swan Song: Diana, My Sister reaches shelves.

His memoir about Princess Diana is scheduled for publication on September 22 this year. The alleged theft has raised concern within publishing circles about early circulation of the book’s contents.

Earl Spencer has written a book about his sister (Credit: Shutterstock)

Dutch police investigate Princess Diana book theft

According to the Daily Mail, a lorry carrying thousands of copies was travelling from a central European printing plant to a Dutch warehouse. The books were destined for shops across the Netherlands.

The driver stopped overnight at a countryside lay-by and slept, according to the report. When morning came, the driver discovered that somebody had broken into the vehicle.

Only four copies of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister were reportedly missing from the shipment. The books had apparently been wrapped in black plastic to conceal their contents.

Publishing sources have suggested the small haul could point to an attempt to obtain the memoir early. Dutch police are reportedly investigating the theft.

A publishing source called it “extremely suspicious” and said the incident was being taken seriously. The same source claimed strict security measures were intended to stop material leaking before planned serialisation.

The reports do not identify any suspect or establish why those copies were taken. Claims about a planned leak therefore remain industry speculation, rather than a reported police conclusion.

Princess Diana was well loved (Credit: Shutterstock)

What Earl Spencer’s Princess Diana memoir promises

Charles announced Swan Song: Diana, My Sister in August, describing it as his most personal book.

Publisher information says it will revisit his life with Diana and the week surrounding her death. The memoir is also expected to discuss Diana’s marriage to the now-King Charles.

Princess Diana died aged 36 in Paris during August 1997. The release comes as the 30th anniversary of her death approaches.

Charles said repeated interview requests about that anniversary persuaded him to put his memories into writing. He said its aim was to “tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective”.

He also wants to challenge what he described as untruths that have become accepted over time. The memoir marks the first time he has spoken openly and at length about his late sister.

On Instagram, Charles called the memoir “a brother’s simple tribute to an extraordinary sister”. He said it was the most personal of ten books he had written across three decades.

After recording the audiobook, Charles said the finished version captured what he wanted and needed to express.

Earl Spencer memoir remains scheduled for release

Michael Joseph, part of Penguin Random House, will publish the book in the UK. Penguin Press is handling its release in the United States.

Plans also cover translations into 12 languages for international publication. The reports continue to give September 22 as the publication date.

At the time of the reports, Dutch police were investigating and the memoir remained scheduled for release.

ED! has contacted representatives for Charles Spencer for comment.

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