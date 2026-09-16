Duchess Sophie ‘forced to adapt after plane mishap’ during trip to Zambia

Duchess Sophie began her Zambia tour in plane clothes after her luggage failed to arrive on time, according to reports.

Hello magazine reported that the delayed bags left her planned outfit unavailable for the first engagement. Yet Sophie kept the programme moving and appeared in high spirits as the opening engagements continued.

The mishap changed her wardrobe, but not the shape of her schedule. She met Zambia’s president and watched dancers perform at the British High Commission. It was a conspicuous setback at the very start of a multi-stop official visit.

Sophie is in Zambia (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Duchess Sophie keeps Zambia schedule moving

Her opening commitments continued despite the missing luggage. The wardrobe delay did not disrupt the day’s official business.

During a visit to the president’s garden, Sophie encountered zebras. She joked: “They’re good lawnmowers.”

The quip brought a playful note to an otherwise awkward travel problem.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is visiting at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Her itinerary spans Lusaka, Lower Zambezi and Livingstone.

The planned engagements focus on gender equality, climate and nature, education, and research partnerships. They are subjects Sophie is said to care deeply about.

Sophie dealt with the mishap in good humour (Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

That wider purpose gives the tour a serious agenda beyond its unusual start. The schedule combines official meetings with cultural moments and issue-led work.

Its first day already included a presidential meeting and a performance. The tour began on Monday and is due to continue until Friday.

Prince Edward absent from Duchess Sophie’s solo trip

Prince Edward has not accompanied his wife on the Zambia tour. The duchess is completing this foreign visit as a solo royal assignment.

She has undertaken numerous overseas trips in recent years, sometimes alongside Edward and sometimes alone. The Zambia visit adds another solo programme to that record.

Even experienced travellers, however, can be caught out by baggage delays. Here, the problem arrived before Sophie had settled into her public schedule.

She responded practically, wearing the clothes from her flight and proceeding as planned. The moment was hardly glamorous, but it became an unexpectedly human detail.

Sophie then let her engagements, rather than her suitcase, take centre stage.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

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