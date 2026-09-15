Prince Harry’s ‘broken promise’ to King Charles set to spark drama revealed

Prince Harry’s autumn diary could trigger fresh royal clashes with King Charles after a reported co-ordination deal appeared to unravel.

The Mirror reports that Prince Harry’s first public events since his UK return may overlap with senior royal appearances. The concern centres on claims that Sussex aides once offered to share official dates with royal households.

That alleged arrangement was intended to prevent competing engagements from dominating the same news cycle. However, the Daily Mail‘s Rebecca English claimed that “there is no diary co-ordination with Team Sussex”.

The friction follows a letter clarifying Harry and Meghan’s royal status, issued on the king’s behalf to senior officials. It described the Sussexes as private citizens who cannot use their HRH titles.

The Sussexes’ team said they were surprised and caught off guard by the public statement. Reports then suggested they preferred recognition as public figures, rather than private citizens.

Harry’s diary is causing drama for the royal family (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry’s engagements in the UK

Harry is due to lead several charity events, including the first Invictus Spirit Awards. The awards will recognise people, organisations and communities reflecting the Invictus Movement’s values.

His engagement list was reportedly presented in a style resembling the royal family’s Court Circular. That official record normally documents duties undertaken by working members of the monarchy.

The announcement arrived on Thursday evening, during Prince William and Princess Kate’s visit to Liverpool. William was launching a suicide-prevention toolkit for sport through the On Your Side campaign. Kate also made a surprise appearance beside him at Everton Football Club. The timing prompted scrutiny, although no deliberate scheduling clash has been established.

It comes after last year, a sensitive overlap happened involving Queen Camilla’s birthday. During a visit to Angola in July 2025, Harry retraced Princess Diana’s steps through a minefield. Coverage reportedly displaced Camilla’s 78th birthday portrait from some front pages. Sussex representatives later met royal aides in London, seeking improved communications between the two camps. Reports said their sharing offer could also have included Prince William’s Kensington Palace team.

It was reported that last summer, representatives from both camps met for a secret meeting in London. This was in a bid to improve communications, which had long been strained.

Reports claimed that Harry had offered to share his official diary engagements with the royal family in a bid to improve relations.

Charles has helped out (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles steps in over Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

More recently, Charles helped reverse Uganda’s withdrawal from next year’s Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Uganda’s military chief had said the country needed the king’s approval before participating. He also criticised Harry and Meghan while announcing the initial withdrawal.

The king’s principal private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, then spoke with General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The message conveyed Charles’s support for Uganda’s participation.

Uganda will now compete at the games.

Harry has had to remove his kids from their school (Credit: Cover Images)

Sussex family faces separate security setback

The diary dispute emerged as Harry and Meghan adjusted to family life back in Britain. Their children were removed from a new school just two days into term. A family spokesman told HELLO! that security vulnerabilities made the school run operationally unsafe. The spokesman said the family loved the school, making the decision especially difficult.

Meghan has meanwhile shared glimpses of countryside life through Instagram. She also posted a birthday message as Harry turned 42 on Tuesday. Those family updates present a calmer picture than the disputes surrounding public duties.

For now, the reported absence of diary-sharing leaves the risk of future clashes unresolved. With Harry’s charity schedule growing, co-ordination will remain a close test of fragile royal communications.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes’ representatives for comment.

Read more: Meghan Markle shares beautiful unseen photos of Prince Harry with Archie and Lilibet to mark his birthday

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