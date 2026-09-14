Meghan Markle shared a cute family montage video after moving back to the UK with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet.

The brief family montage was shared on Sunday, September 13.

In one scene, Prince Archie runs past his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, towards what appears to be distant wildlife. He can be heard calling “go go” while Lilibet cycles with a doll sitting in a child’s bike seat.

Prince Harry then calls Archie’s name as the children head across the countryside. The exchange stands out because Archie has spent most of his childhood in the United States.

Meghan shared a glimpse of family life in the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Archie’s words stand out in countryside clip

Meghan’s compilation also shows Harry on a boat with the children. The sequence includes a spot of fishing at a pond.

One child also appears to warm their feet in front of a fireplace. The images were overlaid with a Union Flag and heart emoji.

Wham!’s 1984 hit Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go provides the soundtrack.

A two-word call provides only a fleeting sample of Archie’s voice. Even so, its reported British sound is notable given his upbringing.

Archie was born in London, although he spent most of his formative years in America. His younger sister was born in the US.

Harry and Meghan relocated after stepping back as senior working royals in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Harry and Meghan’s UK return remains private

According to reports, the Sussex family returned to Britain in late August, with plans to live here full time. Their plans included schooling Archie and Lilibet in Britain.

However, it’s believed the family are only staying for an extended period. They’re keeping their home in Montecito, California.

That change does not restore Harry and Meghan’s former place within the monarchy. A recent letter sent on King Charles’ behalf restated their position to senior government and military officials.

It said the couple were “no longer working members of the royal family”. The styles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance.

The letter also characterised their charitable activities as private work.

Meghan and Harry have moved back to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite strained relations between the Sussexes and the royal family, some family contact has continued.

Harry made short visits to the king while living in America. Meghan and the children joined him for another visit in July.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘true feelings’ about UK return as Archie and Lilibet ‘begin school’

The new footage presents a private family day in the English countryside. Archie’s brief voice clip is the montage’s clearest talking point.

Yet it remains a short, playful moment between the Sussex children.

A source close to Harry and Meghan said settling both children remains the couple’s immediate priority. The source added: “They are happy to be back.”

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