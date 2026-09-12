King Charles ‘cuts contact’ with Prince Harry following ‘heated’ phone call

King Charles has reportedly stopped speaking directly to Prince Harry after their latest phone conversation became heated.

Woman’s Day reports that the father and son had spoken weekly after the Sussexes returned to Britain.

A source claimed the pair now communicate through one of the King’s advisers as tensions cool.

The change puts fresh strain on King Charles and Prince Harry’s relationship.

It follows a dispute over how Harry and Meghan Markle should present themselves during public appearances.

Harry’s last call with his father reportedly didn’t go well (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

King Charles and Prince Harry’s phone call reportedly turned heated

The source described the early calls as weekly and cordial after the Sussexes returned from six years in California.

Those exchanges reportedly covered their children, schooling and the King’s chances to see his grandchildren.

However, the source claimed the latest conversation changed the tone between Charles and Harry.

The change allegedly came after Charles sent a letter setting out the Sussexes’ status.

“Harry and Charles were in direct contact when they first arrived in the UK, but not anymore. Now their communication is back to going through one of his advisors after the last call became somewhat heated,” they said.

Sources claimed the pair may not have met in person during this period.

King Charles’ letter set out the Sussexes’ status

The source linked the disputed call to Charles’ letter setting boundaries around the Sussexes’ position in Britain.

The letter called Harry and Meghan private citizens and said they did not represent the sovereign.

King Charles has temporarily ‘cut contact’ with his son (Credit: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

It also reportedly said their HRH styles remained in abeyance and should not feature publicly.

Harry and Meghan reportedly felt surprised by the Palace statement and its timing.

A spokesperson said they received just over an hour to review the letter before its media publication.

The couple reportedly felt that schedule left too little time to clarify any disputed points.

The disagreement therefore focused on status, styles and how the Sussexes appear at public engagements.

King Charles is reportedly waiting for tensions to ease

Woman’s Day’s source claimed Charles would avoid direct conversations with Harry while emotions remained high.

The source said Charles would maintain that pause “until cooler heads prevail”.

An adviser would instead handle messages between father and son.

The source also alleged Charles had grown frustrated by repeated controversy surrounding Harry and Meghan’s decisions.

It claimed each new row affected the wider Royal Family.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and Prince Harry’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Piers Morgan launches savage attack on Harry and Meghan as he ‘works out’ reason for their UK return

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