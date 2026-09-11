Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Jodie’s huge secret following ‘worrying’ comment from dad Doug

Coronation Street fans think they may have finally worked out one of Jodie’s biggest secrets after her dad Doug appeared to threaten to expose everything.

Jodie has been on the cobbles for months now, but viewers still have more questions than answers about what is really going on with her. Every new revelation seems to leave another mystery behind.

Now Doug is back in Weatherfield, and his latest warning to Shona has fans convinced that he knows far more about his daughter than anyone else.

Jodie tried to get Doug to stay quiet (Credit: ITV)

Doug tries to warn Shona about Jodie

Shona was stunned when her dad turned up at her home, but Doug explained that he had been diagnosed with bipolar and had finally got it under control. She agreed to give him another chance.

However, it quickly became clear that Doug’s main concern was Jodie.

While Jodie was in the cafe, she bumped into a parent from the time she had pretended to be Shona. Doug was shocked when he realised what had happened, particularly when he asked his daughter: “You’re doing it again, aren’t you?”

Jodie simply laughed off his comment, but she was clearly worried about what Doug might tell Shona.

When she eventually arrived home, she found Doug telling Shona that he wanted to speak to her about Jodie.

Later, Jodie tried to convince her dad that there was no point rocking the boat. And appeared desperate for him to keep her secret.

But Doug became even more concerned when he noticed Jodie’s longing look towards David.

Then things took an even darker turn when Jodie crossed out Shona’s face in a family photograph.

So, what exactly is she planning against her sister?

Doug’s comment about Jodie “doing it again” has got fans thinking that her impersonation of Shona may not have been a one-off.

Some viewers are also questioning whether Jodie could have bipolar herself, with fans wondering if she has either never been diagnosed or isn’t taking medication. They think this could be what Doug is desperately trying to tell Shona.

Jodie has clearly tried to be Shona when she was younger (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict twist

One fan wrote on Reddit: “Doug said ‘You’re doing it again’ to Jodie. So, she has pretended to be Shona before when she was younger? There was also a huge focus on his bipolar being the reason he wasn’t a good dad. Now, I’m thinking there is a chance Jodie is also bipolar but isn’t dealing with it. That last scene was quite ominous!”

Another agreed: “I definitely think they could be heading down this route. There has to be a way to redeem her character as I don’t see her leaving.”

Others are simply relieved that Doug is back because he could finally provide some answers.

“Yes, finally someone who knows exactly what Jodie is hiding. Hopefully he actually tells Shona this time,” one viewer said.

Another Coronation Street fan added: “Shona and Jodie’s dad is back! Finally someone to expose her secrets.”

Of course, while plenty of viewers are getting frustrated with Jodie’s storyline, others are loving how much chaos she is causing.

One fan admitted: “Even though Jodie seemingly has no motive, I’m kind of obsessed with how much of a menace to literally everyone she is.”

Another agreed: “Literally this. Jodie, as of right now, doesn’t seem to have a purpose. She’s just causing chaos for the love of the game. It’s hilarious.”

With Doug now back in Shona and Jodie’s lives, could the biggest secret about Jodie finally be about to come out?

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