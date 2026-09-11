‘His DNA would be on her!’ EastEnders fans ‘work out’ shocking murder twist for Max after Zoe’s ‘heartbreaking’ death

EastEnders fans are convinced Max Branning could be heading for serious trouble after Zoe Slater’s heartbreaking death, with her final scenes appearing to set up a huge twist.

Zoe died at the end of last night’s episode (September 10) after a dramatic week that had largely focused on Max and Cindy’s wedding. But while the wedding took centre stage, Zoe’s own storyline was quietly building towards tragedy.

She had been working with Kat to buy back an old taxi, but things went horribly wrong when Zoe stole the vehicle, fell and hit her head. Kat urged her daughter to go to hospital, but Zoe insisted she would be fine in the morning.

Sadly, she wasn’t. Kat later discovered her daughter dead in bed.

Zoe begged for her mum (Credit: BBC)

Zoe’s death could spell trouble for Max

Before her death, Zoe went downstairs looking for painkillers and stumbled across Max with Linda.

The pair were discussing their feelings for one another, with Linda making it clear that Max doesn’t love Cindy. Zoe was stunned by what she heard and walked away without giving them a chance to explain.

Max and Linda were then left worried that Zoe could expose their secret, so Max followed her upstairs.

But Zoe’s condition was rapidly deteriorating. Max grabbed her as she tried to get away from him, causing her to fall onto her bed. He assumed she was drunk, despite Zoe begging him not to leave her and asking him to get Kat.

Max then walked away, leaving him as the final person to see Zoe alive.

And that has left EastEnders fans wondering whether Max could now find himself at the centre of a murder investigation.

Max was the last person to speak to Zoe (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict murder twist

Viewers have already begun theorising that Max could be blamed for Zoe’s death.

A Max-centric episode is planned for New Year’s Day, which fans were given glimpses of last year. While exactly how the storyline will lead to that episode remains unclear, viewers know Max isn’t particularly loved by that point.

Now, some believe Zoe’s death could be the reason why.

One fan wrote: “After tonight’s episode, I believe that Max will become a suspect or blamed for her murder. His DNA will most likely be found on the banister, I felt there was one scene that really wanted us to see his hand gripping the end of the bannister before he started going up the stairs.”

Another agreed: “Max will almost certainly be part of a crime scene investigation. Why else would they make a point of having his hands on the door, bannister, and touching her face?”

A third pointed out that Kat knew Zoe had fallen, but suggested that could still leave Max vulnerable to blame: “Zoe only told Kat she fell over and hit her head (and I don’t think the guys selling the taxi knew she hit her head). so if Kat remains the only one who knows, I could actually see her seeking revenge on Max that way.”

Another fan added: “It’s possible Max could be accused of murdering Zoe as his DNA will be on her wrist.”

And another agreed: “The DNA would be on her bedroom door and clearly they had her catch him and Linda for a reason. They wouldn’t have made that her final moment unless it was gonna be significant later so I think you’re right.”

So, has Max unintentionally left himself caught up in a potential crime scene? And could Zoe’s tragic death come back to haunt him?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Zoe is dead in mysterious circumstances and Penny’s secret comes out